"A lot of things to improve" - Mikel Arteta points out Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's weakness

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that in-form forward Bukayo Saka could improve his defensive side of the game after their recent 1-0 win against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners maintained their perfect record in Group A of the continental competition at the Aspmyra Stadium on Thursday (October 13). Saka scored the decisive goal in the 24th minute of the contest.

Saka, who has been in fine goalscoring form this season, started his first UEFA Europa League match of the campaign. Before being substituted in the 59th minute, he completed 26 passes and registered three shots.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Arteta underlined areas where Saka could be better. He told reporters (via Daily Mail):

"He can become much better. He had moments in the game where he was really good and then moments where he can improve and demand more of himself, especially defensively."

He added:

"There were moments where we allowed their left full-back to progress the play and break our press too easily. There are a lot of things to improve."

A left-footed technical operator, Saka has established himself as an undisputed starter at his boyhood club. He has opened the ongoing campaign on a positive note, scoring four goals and contributing four assists in 12 games across all competitions for the Gunners.

Arsenal are currently top of the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 24 points from nine games. The club are next scheduled to be in action against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday (October 16).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ecstatic after tough away win against Bodo/Glimt

Analyzing his team's recent 1-0 UEFA Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadium, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said:

"I'm really happy with the win against a team that has won the last 14 games here at home. We were expecting a really tough night here and we made a lot of changes again but I'm delighted to find a way to win. To do that under any circumstances is a real positive for me and the team."

He continued:

"They are really fast and the turnovers and giving away of the ball that you don't usually expect. There were moments where we had to suffer and we lost too many duels in the middle of the park but the way the boys are trying and their hunger to win is there and you can notice that."

