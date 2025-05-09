“A lot of the time he makes the wrong decision” - Paul Scholes critical of Manchester United star despite win over Athletic Club

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes criticised Alejandro Garnacho in their 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals second leg on Thursday. He pointed out a missed chance in the first half and questioned the winger's decision-making.

The Red Devils hosted Athletic Club in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday. They led the tie 3-0 after a big win against a 10-man Athletic last week. Mikel Jauregizar gave the Spanish side the lead at Old Trafford in the 31st minute.

Manchester United had a great chance to equalise in the 43rd minute through Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but decided to chip him, and the ball went wide of the post. At half-time, analysing the match on TNT Sports, Paul Scholes said about Garnacho (via Manchester World):

“I have never seen Garnacho score a goal like this, he is not the player with that kind of guile. With the pace he has got, he should just go around the keeper. We said before the game he gets in brilliant positions, he is great at running through but a lot of the time he makes the wrong decision.”

Garnacho played 63 minutes against Athletic Club and missed one big chance, and completed 1/3 dribble attempts. He completed 18/20 passes, made one key pass, and won 2/4 ground duels (via Sofascore).

Manchester United beat Athletic Club comprehensively to reach Europa League final

Ruben Amorim's side faced Athletic Club at San Mames last week and came out 3-0 winners. Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty after Dani Vivian was sent off in the 35th minute. Casemiro (40') made it 2-0 before Fernandes (45') added another on the night.

On Thursday, Manchester United faced a weakened Athletic team with the likes of Nico Williams and Inaki Williams out. However, Mikel Jauregizar (31') gave the visitors the lead with an incredible shot from outside the box. Mason Mount then restored parity with a brilliant goal of his own in the 72nd minute.

Casemiro (79'), Rasmus Hojlund (85'), and Mount (90+1') added three more goals to complete a comprehensive 4-1 win. Manchester United won 7-1 on aggregate and will now travel to San Mames again, but this time for the final on May 21. They will face Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Before that, United will face West Ham United at home (May 11) and Chelsea away (May 16) in the Premier League.

