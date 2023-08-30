"A lousy, left-wing bacilli" - German legend launches astonishing attack on Neymar after Saudi Arabia transfer

Germany legend Paul Breitner has launched a scathing attack on Neymar while speaking about the Brazilian attacker's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal this summer.

The player completed a sensational switch to the Middle East, leaving Paris Saint-Germain to embark on a new journey. While he's one of the most talented players of his generation, the 31-year-old often divides opinion with his antics on and off the field.

Hence, apart from admirers, he often attracts critics, and Breitner seems to fall in the second category. The Germany legend said (via BILD):

"Thank you very much, dear Saudis, for buying Mr. Neymar. He has been one of the most left-wing footballers under the sun in the last ten years."

He further added:

"(He is) one of the greatest actors, who only marks, only acts - lousy, a left-wing bacilli. We don’t have to endure it anymore.”

Neymar is yet to make his debut for Al-Hilal since completing his switch to the club. There's massive buzz surrounding the Brazilian superstar's arrival at the Saudi Pro League, and fans will keep a keen eye on how he fares at the club.

What Mumbai Cty FC coach said about his team playing Neymar's Al-Hilal

Indian fans could be in for some Neymar mania, as the Brazilian's new club Al-Hilal have drawn Mumbai City FC in the AFC Champions League group stage.

The SPL club face off against Mumbai City at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune next month. Mumbai coach Des Buckingham previewed the contest and welcoming the Brazilian superstar to the country:

"We will have to introduce him to Mumbai's local favourite vada pav. We'll have to introduce him to some local favourite food here and see how he enjoys that.

"No plan. When you can bring the world's best players and have the opportunity for them to visit India, it's great for our football system."

Buckingham added:

"Get people to tune into what happens here. People will have the opportunity to come and see the players here closer. Once in a lifetime opportunity for fans to witness the level of quality football on the pitch.

"Yes, no particular plan right now. The more we get closer to that game, the more we'll have a look at that."

Neymar is a generational talent and one of the finest players of the modern era. Whether he's fit enough to dazzle Indian fans with his much-renowned skills remains to be seen, though.