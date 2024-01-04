“A luxury that only he can give you” - Kylian Mbappe admits he missed playing alongside ‘special’ Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he misses playing with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He hailed the Argentine as a player who can find attackers with ease and added that it was special to share the pitch with the Inter Miami star.

Speaking to the media after winning the Trophee des Champions title with PSG, Mbappe was quizzed about Messi. He was quick to admit that he misses the Argentine at PSG and said (via GOAL):

"Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot. You always miss not playing with Leo Messi anymore! For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him you have the certainty that you can get the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he can give you! Beyond that, playing with Messi was special!"

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played 67 matches together at PSG. They combined for 34 goals - 20 goals by the Frenchman were assisted by the Argentine, with the former AS Monaco star returning the favor 14 times.

Lionel Messi did not get the respect he deserved, claims Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe spoke about the departure of Lionel Messi at the end of the 2022/23 season and admitted that the PSG fans did not respect the Argentine enough. He added that the Inter Miami star is one of the best players in the history of football and said:

"We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally, I don't understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. We are talking about Messi. He needs to be respected, and instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it happened. We will have to do what we can to replace him.”

Lionel Messi left PSG after the last season when his contract expired. Kylian Mbappe is in a similar situation with his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2024. He is yet to make a decision on his future but reportedly has interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.