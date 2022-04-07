"A machine and should now be undroppable" , "Start every game till 2030!" - Real Madrid fans hail 23-year-old for providing 'perfect balance' against Chelsea

Following Real Madrid’s 3-1 Champions League win over Chelsea, Federico Valverde has come in for special praise.

The Uruguayan midfielder enjoyed a fabulous outing against Chelsea, with his performance leaving fans waxing lyrical on social media.

Valverde brought balance and control to the Los Blancos midfield as the visitors dominated the holders in the centre of the park. Here is a selection of some of the tweets from fans following Valverde's performance:

TC @totalcristiano The importance Federico Valverde gives to Real Madrid for balance is unbelievable. He should be a guaranteed starter.

TC @totalcristiano Federico Valverde has been exceptional, the big difference. He would be the MOTM if we exclude Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Petition for Fede Valverde to start every crucial game until 2030. Retweet to sign.

TC @totalcristiano Casemiro, Kroos and Modric silenced the haters tonight. Valverde provided the perfect balance, we have been calling for them all to start together and this is why.

TC @totalcristiano Valverde plays like he has two lungs

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel The difference with Fede Valverde starting in this Real Madrid team in the PSG 2nd leg & Chelsea 1st leg because of his ability to carry the ball & press like a monster. He's a machine. And he should now be undroppable.

Valverde is one of the few young players coming through at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a bright future ahead of him.

In an impressive outing, the Uruguayan made three tackles, two clearances and one interception, alongside two key passes. This isn't the star's first dominant display, and Madrid supporters can look forward to seeing him produce more such performances.

Valverde helped the Spanish giants secure a vital two-goal advantage heading into the reverse fixture in Madrid. The midfielder will hope to replicate the same performance in the return leg as Madrid look to win an unprecedented 14th UEFA Champions League title.

While Real Madrid's Benzema flourishes, Chelsea's Lukaku struggles to make an impact

Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The most outstanding area of Romelu Lukaku's game on the night would've been his flick towards Hakim Ziyech, which the Moroccan played just over the bar.

Aside from that touch, the Belgian international was arguably one of the worst players on the pitch. For extended parts of the game, until he was substituted after 63 minutes, Lukaku failed to show up for the Blues.

Aside from his flick to Ziyech, Lukaku managed just three other touches for over an hour on the field. Two of those touches were shots, both of which ended up off target, like many of the Blues' chances.

Karim Benzema, meanwhile, was having the time of his life for the visitors. The Real Madrid marksman headed in two goals within three minutes and rounded up his performance with a hat-trick to keep Madrid ahead.

That marked the first-ever European hat-trick against Chelsea as Benzema became only the fourth player to score back-to-back UEFA Champions League hat-tricks. Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, the Frenchman is the only one to do so in the knockout rounds.

Benzema also partook in defending for the Spanish giants, which helped him add to his tally after he intercepted a poor pass from Eduoard Mendy.

