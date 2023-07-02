“A man who refuses to be a man” - Bruna Biancardi’s sister slams 'immature' PSG star Neymar for cheating on pregnant partner

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's name is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, as reports of his infidelity have come to light. Allegations of unfaithful behaviour have emerged, with Neymar openly apologizing on Instagram to his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi.

Now, her sister Bianca Biancardi has slammed the Brazilian footballer for the events that have taken place.

Notably, Neymar was seen with an influencer, who released private exchanges that depict him in an affectionate demeanour. These revelations, as well as the PSG forward's apology, have sparked her outrage.

Bianca has made it clear to Neymar that this is no joking matter. For her, the serious implications of his frivolous behaviour cannot be brushed aside, as she lashed out at him (via AS):

"You could send this on WhatsApp, but since he likes to joke on the internet, let's go. To be clear, as long as this exposure and debauchery continue to happen, I will continue to speak. I suggest you stop dealing with serious situations with laughter. I know it's hard to realize the seriousness of the situation when you don't have responsibility, commitment, and care for others."

Bianca also voiced her dismay at Neymar's use of Bible verses to ask her sister for forgiveness for his chronic disloyalty:

"The comments on the photo where he acknowledges the betrayal prove that. Many quote God and Bible verses. The famous 'Christians', who speak, but do not apply the word of God in the day to day and in their relationships."

She had more words of condemnation, stating:

"He's making fun of the situation instead of feeling embarrassed. He's laughing on social media and leaving my sister in a bad place, once again. A man who refuses to be a man refuses to mature and take responsibility for what he does."

Neymar could leave PSG for Barcelona this summer

Barcelona are zeroing in on an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain that could witness the return of Neymar to Camp Nou, according to beIN SPORTS (via Football Transfers). Initially, Barca had grand designs to orchestrate a dream reunion with Lionel Messi this summer and were pulling out all the stops financially to make it a reality.

However, with Messi's impending move to Inter Miami, the Blaugrana are recalibrating their sights towards the Brazilian. Khaled Waleed of beIN SPORTS provided an insight into the negotiations, reporting (via Football Transfers):

"Neymar will play in Barcelona if Paris pays the bulk of his salary. Everything is agreed upon between the two clubs, except for the salary, which remains the core point of contention."

At present, the Selecao superstar reportedly pockets a whopping €56.4m per annum before tax at PSG, placing him as the club's second-highest earner, trailing only Kylian Mbappe. Neymar's credentials are far from dubious, having netted 13 goals and created 11 assists in just 20 Ligue 1 outings for PSG in the last season.

