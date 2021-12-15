"A manager's dream" - Patrick Vieira compares Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher to 2 Premier League legends

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has heaped praise on Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher, comparing him to Premier League greats Ray Parlour and Frank Lampard.

The young English midfielder joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from the Blues last summer and has made an instant impact at Selhurst Park. Gallagher has scored six goals and provided three assists in 15 Premier League outings for Palace so far.

Vieira has been very impressed with the Chelsea loanee and has praised the youngster's work ethic on the field. The Crystal Palace manager said:

“It is a manager’s dream to have a player like Conor. When he is on the field, he will give everything. He is focused, he is concentrating and always gives his best. That is something that for me it’s really important.”

The former Arsenal captain then compared young Gallagher to Gunners legend Ray Parlour and former Chelsea star Frank Lampard. Vieira added:

“Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour, but I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard."

Vieira wants the Chelsea loanee to get regular game-time to continue his development

Patrick Vieira has asserted the importance of Gallagher getting regular game time at Crystal Palace, something which will aid the youngster's development. The Frenchman said in this regard:

“Something I can tell you is that at his age what is important is to play week-in, week-out. Obviously you make a career not just based on your talent but by the decisions that you make and he has had so many clubs behind him. He makes the right decision because he is playing, he is playing well and he is surrounded by people at this football club who look after him really well."

Vieira also believes Gallagher made the right decision by joining Palace, who are helping the Chelsea loanee reach a new level. He added:

“People who give him that confidence to express himself. It is a win-win. It's good to have a player like that because he is a talented young player. And on the other side he makes the right decision coming to us, because we are delivering everything that he was hoping for. Now what is important is to maintain those performances. We are allowing him to go to a different level.”

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Gallagher will remain at Crystal Palace beyond this season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar