"A massive step forward for gay players" - 2 Premier League teammates are reportedly in a relationship and could reveal identities in near future 

An undisclosed source has told The Sun that two gay Premier League footballers, who are reportedly teammates, are in a relationship with each other. According to the outlet, the two stars got together earlier this year.

While the Premier League duo are open about being a gay couple in the dressing room, with management and owners aware of their relationship, they are still reluctant to publicly come out.

However, the hesitance to reveal themselves is not because of any shame they feel, but because they want to focus on their careers, according to the source. The source also claimed that the couple could reveal their identities at any time in the near future.

A source for The Sun said:

“They did not see the need to hide from their teammates — and why should they? No one was remotely bothered about it and they had the backing of the manager and the hierarchy at the club. But they decided not to come out publicly — although neither are ashamed and it could happen down the line."

"During the the season they wanted to concentrate on their football. While making a statement would positive, it could take their attention away from their performances on the pitch. Their teammates have also been told not to say anything publicly to protect their privacy.”

Another source said:

“This could be a massive step forward for gay players. Everyone in football has been talking about it.”

This is not the first time that the English tabloid has reported that a gay Premier League footballer could reveal their name. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed that a former England and Premier League player was considering being the first to come out in a TV documentary.

However, the retired footballer's name is yet to be revealed.

Gary Lineker claims to know two gay Premier League players

Former England striker Gary Lineker claimed last month that he knew of two gay Premier League footballers himself.

While he urged the two stars to come out during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Lineker also admitted that it is not his place to reveal their identities (via The Guardian).

He said:

“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing. I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s not for me to say who they are.”

Many have protested the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which commences on November 20. The Middle East nation's laws are not welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community, with same-sex sexual activity being punishable by law.

