"A masterclass in humility" - Legendary rugby player hails Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as his kids meet PSG superstars

Rugby superstar Ronan O'Gara hailed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after his kids met the duo. The interaction took place after the Parisians' 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Angers last weekend.

Mbappe scored both the goals in the win, with Messi assisting one of them. O'Gara's kids met the Frenchman and Messi following the game. O'Gara took to social media after the meeting and posted:

“Memories that will last forever for my boys. It was a joy to watch how helpful Messi and Mbappe were after ANG vs PSG. Imagine every single person who sees them, wants a photo, and they showed such class engaging and smiling with all the young kids. A masterclass in humility.”

Both Messi and Mbappe have been pivotal players for the Parisians this season. With Neymar ruled out for the remainder of the season due to ankle injury, the two attackers have carried the responsibility of guiding the team's attack.

Messi has 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions this campaign, while Mbappe has 34 goals and provided nine assists in 37 games.

Kylian Mbappe wants Lionel Messi to stay at PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG contract will be up in the summer, but the Argentine is yet to extend his deal. Messi has been linked with a move away from the club, with many touting that he could return to Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe, though, reportedly wants the Argentine to stay. In recent games, Messi and Mbappe's partnership has flourished, and fans are starting to see the best of the duo.

They have shared the pitch 62 times, combining for 32 goals. The pair's understanding can only be expected to get better if they continue playing together beyond the summer. However, at the moment, it looks unlikely that Messi will stay in Paris after this season.

Poll : 0 votes