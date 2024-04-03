"A match between two managers who know each other very well" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Manchester City v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson has provided his prediction for Manchester City's Premier League clash against Aston Villa this mid-week.

In their most recent game against Arsenal, the Cityzens' domestic campaign took an odd turn for the worst. They had scored at least one goal at home in 57 games in all competitions, yet this encounter ended in a goalless stalemate.

The last time City encountered a situation comparable to this was during a 2021–22 Champions League matchup against Sporting Lisbon, which ended in a bore draw. Their inability to score has placed the European giants in third place on the Premier League table behind Arsenal and Liverpool, making their next game against Aston Villa even more important.

Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester City will defeat Villa 3-1, revealing that he is optimistic about the team's chances of winning. In an interview with Paddy Power, he said:

"Aston Villa will probably come and have a go and it’s a match between two managers who know each other very well. The biggest problem will be, can they get enough of the ball at Manchester City? City just need to keep winning and I think they will. Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola discusses Aston Villa clash as Premier League match looms

Under the direction of Pep Guardiola, City look set to become the first side in English history to win the Premier League four times in a row.

However, this season has not exactly been easy. City have failed to earn a victory over the top five clubs in the Premier League in six attempts so far, and they are set to face Aston Villa, who beat them back in December.

Pep Guardiola has openly pushed for his team to improve and put an end to this record with a win over Villa, telling the press (via RFI):

"We have not many chances to drop points but there are still nine games (to go). Our experience is over, it doesn't count. What counts is Aston Villa."

He added:

"Aston Villa are playing to qualify for the Champions League and every team is playing for something, so the last games will be difficult to manage for all of us. It's excellent, the way they play. Unai Emery has consistency in every season. Villa have been impressive. It's not a surprise, the quality of him, his management and the quality of the team."

Manchester City have to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this month, and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Villa first.

