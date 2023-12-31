"A message must be sent to everyone" - Gary Neville left worried at Manchester United are set to extend contract of two players

Gary Neville has said that he is worried about Manchester United after reports suggest they were renewing deals of two players. He wants the Red Devils to focus on the future and not go ahead with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane as they need a fresh start.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, following the reports of contract extensions for Varane and Lindelof, Neville expressed his surprise at the decision. He claims that the duo aren't bad players, but not the ones the club should be working to keep if they are to start competing for the title again.

He wrote:

"If United are looking to renew Lindelof and Varane (on reduced terms) I'm worried. We have to start afresh as much as possible. Whilst these 2 aren't bad players by any stretch, a message must be sent to everyone" inside and outside of the club that it's not going to tolerate the levels over the last few years."

Expand Tweet

Manchester United have activated an option to extend defender Victor Lindelof’s contract to 2025, as per a report in The Athletic. The same has been planned for Varane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Dimitar Berbatov wants Manchester United to keep Raphael Varane

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Manchester United not to let go of Raphael Varane. He believes that the Frenchman can still deliver at the top level and wants him to keep going at Old Trafford along with Casemiro.

He told Betfair:

"I don't want Raphael Varane to leave, he's still a good defender. Football has shown us that players like Varane and Casemiro, they've both come from Real Madrid and started well, but suddenly something can happen, and they get a dip in form."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag can be very strict in these scenarios, Jonny Evans is 35 years old and is still playing ahead of Varane. Ten Hag doesn't care how old you are, if you're disciplined and professional in training, you will play. Varane needs to accept this challenge."

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Varane in the January window. BILD reports that both clubs are working on a deal with Manchester United as their injury crisis has left them without enough center-backs.