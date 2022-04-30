"A miracle" - Jose Enrique heaps praise on Eddie Howe ahead of Newcastle United vs Liverpool clash

Newcastle United will welcome Liverpool to Saint James' Park for their 35th Premier League game of the season. Ahead of the encounter, former Spain defender Jose Enrique has showered praise on Magpies boss Eddie Howe for his role in overturning the club's terrible start to the season.

Eddie Howe replaced Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager in November last year. The Magpies were ranked 19th in the Premier League table at the time the Englishman was appointed.

But right now, they've escaped the relegation zone and are currently sitting comfortably in the ninth spot. Jose Enrique describes what the tactician has done as a miracle.

"Confidence-wise, the team was very, very low," the former Newcastle United defender told Metro Sport via Lord Ping.

"They didn’t trust in the previous owner anymore, they were in last position, it was very difficult for them to get out and what he’s [Howe] done is a miracle.

"No one would have put a £1 bet on that. Not myself, not you, not anybody, not even Eddie. It’s incredible what he’s done."

After landing at Saint James Park in November, Eddie Howe wasted no time in raising the morale and level of performance of his team. He then further bolstered his squad by signing the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett in January.

All four signings have proven to be quite influential with their performances for the club so far. Jose Enrique claims those pieces of decent transfer business have been key to the Magpies' resurgence.

He said:

"The key was getting the right players because money doesn’t bring success. It helps, but bringing in the right players does and that’s what Eddie did. They trusted him and he bought the right players."

Eddie Howe's record as Newcastle United manager

The tactician has taken the Magpies from the relegation zone into the top half of the Premier League table

Since taking charge of the club in November last year, Eddie Howe has overseen 24 games across all competitions, recording 11 victories, four draws and eight defeats. His average points-per-game record with the Magpies stands at 1.61.

After clashing with Liverpool, Newcastle will face Manchester City, Arsenal and Burnley in their last three Premier League games. So far this season, they've bagged 43 points in 34 games in the English top flight.

