"A mistake for him to come to Manchester United!" - Ex-Red Devils star bemoans Erik ten Hag's lack of experience at the top level 

Former Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis has taken issue with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's perceived lack of experience at the top level.

Ten Hag was appointed United boss back in late April, succeeding interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

It has been a difficult start to life for the Dutch tactician with both on-and-off field troubles plaguing his side.

He oversaw a 2-1 season-opening home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion before a 4-0 humbling by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ten Hag arrived from Ajax as one of Europe's most coveted coaches, having led the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title on three occasions.

However, Kanchelskis isn't convinced with the Dutch coach's resume, explaining to OLBG:

"Ten Hag is used to managing in the Dutch league with Ajax where they dominated. Maybe, It's a mistake for him to come to Manchester United, because he's a big coach in the Netherlands, not in Europe."

The former United player continued,

"Manchester United needs a big experienced European coach. Ten Hag does not have enough experience. This might be a problem with the board and directors."

Much of the blame for Ten Hag's poor start to life in the Old Trafford hotseat has been attributed to the club's transfer business.

Thus far, only three players have arrived, with Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia all joining.

It is a farcry from the rebuild many had expected under Ten Hag following a poor sixth-placed showing last season for the Red Devils.

Next up for the 13-time Premier League winners is a daunting clash with fierce rivals Liverpool.

Ten Hag's side currently sit bottom of the table and another loss could place huge pressure on the United boss just three games into his reign.

Ten Hag frustrated with current situation at Manchester United

Ten Hag is unhappy with the situation

Manchester United's current state of affairs have reportedly shocked Ten Hag just four months into his reign as manager.

The former Ajax coach is considering asking to leave if things do not change at Old Trafford in what could be yet another huge setback for the Red Devils.

United supporters are currently taking aim at the club's owners, The Glazer family, and have planned a walkout for the game against Liverpool on August 22.

The magnitude of the club's problems increases with each passing week, with unrest in the dressing room alongside disharmony between fans and owners.

