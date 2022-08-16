Erik ten Hag 'shocked' by state of affairs at Manchester United and could ask to leave if things don't change: Reports

Erik ten Hag is reportedly frustrated with a number of aspects at Manchester United and could ask to leave the club if things don't improve.

Despite a promising pre-season, the Dutch boss' time in charge has gotten off to the worst possible start as the Red Devils lie bottom of the Premier League after two defeats.

United's loss at home to Brighton in their season opener was compounded by a humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday (August 13). According to a series of tweets from journalist Tom McDermott, Ten Hag has held a long discussion with United chief executive Richard Arnold following the Brighton game to vent his frustrations.

The former Ajax boss is said to be 'shocked' by a number of aspects at the club, as he is just as concerned by off-the-pitch matters as he is with on-field performances.

McDermott also claims that despite Ten Hag undertaking a high level of research before accepting the role, he is surprised at what he’s seen behind the scenes'. The journalist added that while Ten Hag is not currently thinking about leaving, there is a feeling that his mind could change if things don't improve.

Despite allowing several first-team players to leave in the summer following a dreadful season, Manchester United have only signed three players so far in the window.

Cristiano Ronaldo's situation also appears to be becoming a major problem for the club, as it appears clear the Portuguese wants a move away from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United must act in the transfer market

Following the humbling defeat at Brentford, attention quickly turned to how quickly Ten Hag can turn things around at Old Trafford.

According to The Guardian, the Manchester United manager insisted that his squad needs strengthening, as he stated:

“I would be more in panic when there wasn’t panic because we have to win. That is the demand. Still, I would say panic isn’t the right word. It’s more like, ‘Come on, we have to act.' We have to think bright and do the right things.”

Ten Hag was also asked if he was frustrated that the club hadn't brought in a new midfielder or striker this summer, to which he replied:

“Of course, it would be my preference because we could be starting the process earlier [making these signings], that’s quite clear but the season is long and you have to get in the right players.”

