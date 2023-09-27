"A mix between Bellingham and Kante" - Sports agency owner lauds Moises Caicedo and reveals his weekly wages at Chelsea

Player agency Epic Sports' owner Ali Barat thinks Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is a mix of Jude Bellingham and N'Golo Kante. He has also revealed that the Ecuadorian is earning £150,000 per week at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Tuttosport, Barat said that the Blues have made an excellent investment by signing the midfielder from Brighton & Hove Albion. He went on to add that the Ecuadorian has seen his salary increase 2.5 times and said:

"Chelsea did an excellent investment by signing Moisés. The player will receive £150k per week, he was on £60k per week at Brighton. He’s a mix between Bellingham and N’Golo Kanté."

Caicedo has not made the best of starts at Chelsea and gave away a penalty on his debut at West Ham United. The midfielder has also been dealing with a knee issue since the international break.

Chelsea beat Liverpool to sign Moises Caicedo

Chelsea spent a stunning £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion after Liverpool bid £110 million to get the midfielder. The Blues initially tried to bring down the fee below £100 million but eventually had to overpay to sign the Ecuadorian.

Despite Liverpool agreeing a deal with Brighton, Caicedo decided not to join the Reds and insisted that he was only willing to move to Stamford Bridge. On joining Mauricio Pochettino's side, he said:

"I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chèlsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team."

Jamie Carragher said that he wanted Liverpool to sign the midfielder on Sky Sports:

"If he wants to go to Chelsea, and he's given them his word and he's spoken already to the manager, doesn't want to break that promise, then you could say 'fair enough'. Liverpool have come in at a late stage as they didn't want to pay a certain price for Romeo Lavia. The price for Caicedo is big, but Liverpool are probably more desperate than Chelsea."

Liverpool's late move to sign Moises Caicedo also saw them miss out on Romeo Lavia. The Belgian also opted to join Chelsea in the summer.