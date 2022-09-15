Create

"A mix of both" - Kylian Mbappe says PSG 'got a little sleepy' in comeback 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe admitted that there were lapses in concentration in their 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisians had to make a comeback after the hosts took the lead at the Sammy Ofer Stadium on Wednesday (September 14). Tjaronn Chery scored via a header to set up a potential upset but the visitors made a good comeback.

Mbappe first assisted Lionel Messi for the equalizer and then scored himself via a Messi assist for PSG's second goal of the night. Neymar Jr. then completed the scoring, sealing two wins out of two for the Parisians in the competition this season.

After the match, the France international reflected on the team's performance. When asked if Maccabi troubled them or whether the Ligue 1 champions were underwhelming themselves, Mbappe said (via Culture PSG):

“It's a mix of both. We started well, put the intensity. Afterwards, we got a little sleepy in my opinion. We concede this first goal, but we reacted well and started to set up our game and make differences. We managed to put in the second goal and then close the show a bit later."

The Frenchman has now scored 10 goals in eight matches in all competitions so far this season.

🔝📈⚽️ A goal, the MVP award and a record! @KMbappe equals Cavani's record with his 3️⃣0️⃣th goal in the @ChampionsLeague for @PSG_English ❤️💙#𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗣𝗦𝗚 https://t.co/ZUVMqeTeOt

Christophe Galtier's side now sit at the top of Group H of the Champions League after beating Maccabi Haifa and Juventus. They will next be in action in the competition against Benfica away on October 5.

Kylian Mbappe highlights need for PSG to improve

While they are still unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, the Frenchman believes that the Parisians still have room for improvement.

FULL-TIME: @mhfootballclub 1⃣-3⃣ @PSG_English⚽️ Messi 37'⚽️ @KMbappe 69'⚽️ @neymarjr 88'Three goals and three @ChampionsLeague points! 🟥🟦 #AllezParis https://t.co/wYLPqCGxDg

He stressed that they need to finish games off quicker with a jam-packed schedule for top European sides ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappe said:

“We have to improve. We work weekdays and have to do it. Now we need to have results quickly in the game because the deadlines will come quickly. Especially with the cut of the World Cup."

PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, level on points with second-placed Marseille but with a better goal difference. They will next face Olympique Lyon away on Sunday, September 18.

