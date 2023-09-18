"A modern-day footballer" - Alan Smith in awe of 'fantastic' Liverpool summer signing after 3-1 Wolves win 

Former Arsenal star Alan Smith has heaped praise on Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The Englishman has been impressed by how quickly the Hungary international seems to have settled into life at Anfield.

Smith said on the Stadium Astro YouTube channel (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He’s settled so quickly which is really impressive. All the challenges involved in coming to a new country, finding a house, finding your way around, getting used to the lads, the dressing room. And of course the standard of football which is a lot higher than he’s used to but he’s taken to it like a duck to water."

Talking of Szoboszlai's exquisite strike in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa on September 3, he added:

“I mean the goal he got against Aston Villa was an absolute beauty, drilled in with his left foot. He wants the ball all the time, he likes to take that responsibility. He’s got power as well as skill. He’s a modern-day footballer."

The former Arsenal striker concluded:

“He’s a fantastic signing, he really is and Liverpool fans have already taken him on as one of their favourites, they love to see him strutting his stuff. It’s that confidence he’s got about him, he knows he’s a good player, he wants to make things happen for his team."

The Reds signed Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this summer for £60 million as a part of a major midfield revamp. The Hungarian midfielder has registered five Premier League appearances for the Merseyside outfit so far this term, recording one goal.

"We had some problems" - Jurgen Klopp offers honest assessment of Liverpool's performance against Wolves

Liverpool locked horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (16 September) at the Molineux Stadium. The Reds had an awful start to the encounter, going 1-0 down within the first seven minutes of the match.

However, they turned things around after half-time, thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson and an own goal from Hugo Bueno. While the Reds were able to secure all three points, Klopp rued his side's first-half performance.

The German manager revealed that his players were not fully fit and focused in the first half. Klopp told TNT Sports:

"We have to play better than we did in the first-half. We did in the second which was the best moment to react. In the first half, we had some problems physically, we weren't sharp, we weren't right. We tried to find out who's ready [after the international break] and it was not a perfect choice."

He added:

"The best news was it was over and I thought we cannot play worse. That's why we changed pretty much everything in the second-half, tactically and physically. Well, the good thing about that first half was the second half couldn’t have been as bad as that, so we obviously wanted to start differently, but there were low energy levels."

Liverpool will next face West Ham United in the Premier League on September 24.