"A moment that endures" - Mauricio Pochettino sends message to Chelsea fans ahead of Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has sent a message to Chelsea fans ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25. The Argentine tactician said the team would be relying on the fans' support as they aim to bring the trophy to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea defeated Middlesbrough 6-2 across two legs in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup to secure their passage into the final. They will lock horns with Liverpool, who saw off Fulham in the last four, to set up a grand decider with the Blues at Wembley Stadium.

In an open letter directed to Chelsea fans, Mauricio Pochettino expressed that he was looking forward to creating a special memory with them in the Carabao Cup final.

"Today at Wembley we can create something special. A memory that lives with us all. A moment that endures," he wrote in the letter which appeared on the club's official website.

The Argentine also called on the Blues faithful to step up with their support.

"Finals have this power. They unite us. Families will come together and be connected in their emotion. Friends will share this experience and be bonded," the manager continued. We all believe in our players and the way we work. This season has not always been easy, that is the reality. But the trust between us as a team has remained really strong.

"That has helped us reach Wembley and it will help us in this final. Now we must do what Chelsea do. Win. You, the supporters, will help us. We know this. You have been patient and defended us in our hard moments. You have celebrated and enjoyed our steps forward," he added.

The Carabao Cup gives Chelsea the opportunity to claim silverware this season and make up for the disappointment of their league form.

What's next for Chelsea and Liverpool after Carabao Cup final?

After clashing with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea will lock horns with Leeds United in the fifth round of the FA Cup next week on Wednesday, February 28, before facing Bournemouth in Premier League action on Saturday, March 2.

The Reds, on the other hand, will go head-to-head with Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday as well before locking horns with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

That said, it's worth noting that the last time the two sides met each other in league action back in January, Jurgen Klopp's men triumphed with a 4-1 scoreline.