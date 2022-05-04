"A move remains unlikely" - Fabrizio Romano suggests 24-year-old's salary demands are too high for Liverpool

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches due to his high wage demands, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian, writing in his column for the Anfield Watch, the Reds are targeting a new midfielder in the summer following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum last year on a free transfer.

While Sanches was originally named on Liverpool's shortlist, the 24-year-old's salary expectations are thought to be too high. There is also a fierce competition for the player's signature between teams.

Jurgen Klopp's side already have an array of options in central midfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita enjoying excellent seasons.

Sanches has been in exceptional form during his 31 appearances for Lille this term. But the Ligue 1 side may be looking to cash in on the Portuguese international, whose contract expires in June 2023.

Having signed for Bayern Munich in 2016, Sanches struggled to fulfill his undoubted potential, until he was loaned out to the then-Premier League side Swansea City. There, he is, probably, best remembered for passing to an advertising board.

Sanches was eventually sold to Lille in 2019 where he revitalized his career and was part of the team that won the club's first top-flight title in a decade.

Liverpool monitoring Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

While Sanches may be an unlikely option this summer, another Ligue 1 starlet in the form of Tchouameni may be a more realistic purchase.

The Reds will be desperate to give themselves more strength in depth in the middle of the park, with Keita only having a year remaining on his current deal. Also, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot suffered numerous injuries, and the 36-year-old James Milner will be out of contract in June.

Monaco midfielder Tchouameni has caught the eye of numerous European clubs this season due to his impressive performances. The 22-year-old has played 46 times across the current campaign.

Predominately used as a defensive midfielder, Thcouameni made his senior France debut in September, and has since played eight times for Les Bleus.

Romano reports that officials from the Merseyside club have been in contact with the player's agent. But the price tag will be much higher than the €45 million fee they quoted last summer.

Monaco have a history of selling their best players to Premier League clubs. Examples include Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, and Anthony Martial, to name a few. Tchouameni is planning to leave the Stade Louis II, and Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid, among others, to secure the highly-rated youngster.

