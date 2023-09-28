"A very naturally confident boy" - Jurgen Klopp suggests Liverpool summer signing has already exceeded his expectations 

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Dominik Szoboszlai is already exceeding his expectations at Liverpool after his £60 million transfer from RB Leipzig in the summer.

The Reds signed the 22-year-old early in the summer transfer window, allowing him time to have a full pre-season with the club. He has also featured in all of his team's eight games across competitions this term, scoring twice.

Known for his world-class dribbling and passing ability, Szoboszlai also has a strong shot on him and is a tireless runner of the ball. He came on in the 65th minute of the EFL Cup clash against Leicester City on Wednesday (27 September) and his impact was felt instantly.

Szobszlai let fly from distance in the 70th minute and his right-footed shot crashed onto the underside of the bar and into the net. The goal was crucial, as it handed his team a 2-1 lead after Cody Gakpo leveled the scoreline three minutes into the second half.

After the match, Klopp waxed lyrical about the former RB Salzburg playmaker and said, via the Irish Independent:

"It’s so long ago that he’s[Szoboszlai] here that I’ve forgotten what I thought but since the first minute of training it was pretty impressive. That’s how it is. He’s a top bloke, a top guy and it’s easy to step into the team and the dressing room and stuff like this.

"He’s a very naturally confident boy and that helps but it’s super hard work as well and that’s what you see today."

Diogo Jota's 89th-minute backheel flick wrapped up the win, ensuring the Reds won the game by a 3-1 scoreline for the fifth time this season.

Liverpool told opponents for fourth-round of the EFL Cup

The draw for the fourth round of the EFL Cup was held instantly after Wednesday's set of fixtures.

The Reds, who have won the EFL Cup a record nine times, were handed an away game against fellow Premier League side Bournemouth. The last-16 clash is set to be played on 31 October at the Vitality Stadium.

Manchester City's 1-0 loss against Newcastle United in the third round means the competition will be without one of its heavy favorites. Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United will face the Magpies at Old Trafford in the next round.

Other notable fourth-round fixtures include Chelsea's home clash against Blackburn Rovers and Arsenal's away game against West Ham United. Hence, on paper, Liverpool have been handed a favorable draw.

Liverpool have only lost twice to the Cherries over a 96-year period. However, it is worth mentioning that Bournemouth beat the Reds at home in the Premier League last season by a 1-0 scoreline.