“A new Barca fan is born” – Barcelona send warm wishes to Bollywood celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after the birth of their daughter

Barcelona have sent a warm message in response to Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed a daughter into their lives.

Kapoor, who co-owns Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC, is widely known as a Barca fan. Bhatt recently took to her Instagram to reveal their daughter's name in the iconic Blaugrana colors. The name 'Raha' was written on a framed Barcelona shirt hung on a wall, with the power couple and their newly-born daughter in the foreground.

The Brahmastra actress revealed that the name was given by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, stating in her Instagram post:

"The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings. Raha, in its purest form means divine path. in Swahili, she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic - peace. It also means happiness, freedom & bliss."

She added:

"And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Barcelona wasted no time in welcoming their youngest fan into the world, tweeting the picture of Raha's name in Blaugrana colors with the caption:

"Congratulations, [Aliaa Bhatt] & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born [baby emoji]. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona."

The star couple dated for around five years before getting married in April 2022. Bhatt took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy two months after, and Raha came into the world on November 8.

Barcelona prepare to sign Javi Galan for €15 million

The Blaugrana hierarchy are hard at work in preparations for next summer's transfer window. With the club in financial discomfort, Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle) has reported that Barca see Javi Galan as an affordable replacement for club legend Jordi Alba.

The Catalan giants signed Marcos Alonso in the summer, who can play at the left-back position. The former Chelsea defender is expected to renew his contract at Camp Nou in due course.

However, with Alba's potential exit, Barca are looking at new options. They will be pleased if they can get Galan at the reported low fee, with top players costing considerably higher in modern football.

The 28-year-old has played 54 games for Celta Vigo, registering one goal and five assists, since joining them from SD Huesca last summer.

