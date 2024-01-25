"A new kind of way to see this classic face-off" - Sergio Aguero on potential clash between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's potential meeting on February 1 will be seen in a 'new way'. Al-Nassr are scheduled to face Inter Miami in a friendly on February 1, adding another chapter to their everlasting rivalry.

The two often faced each other when Messi played for Barcelona and Ronaldo represented Real Madrid. Overall, the pair have clashed 36 times, with the Portuguese sensation winning 11 and losing 16.

However, the availability of the 38-year-old striker remains in doubt, as he continues to recover from a muscle injury (via GOAL). Ahead of their potential meeting, Aguero told betting platform Stake:

"It'll be certainly interesting. For many years, the Barca-Madrid derby carried their hallmark confrontations. This time, it'll happen in a wholly different context, it'll be a new kind of way to see this classic face-off."

Al-Nassr rescheduled their friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua and Zheijang in China to February 24 and 28 due to Ronaldo's current absence. The former Manchester United man issued an apology to Chinese fans for not being available on the originally scheduled dates (via GOAL):

"As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football, and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries. So I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour."

"I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way. We have not cancelled the game. We want to push for the game and be back here."

Ronaldo has been on fire this season, scoring 24 goals and assisting 11 in 25 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints that he deserved FIFA The Best Award over Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly hinted that he deserved to win the 2023 FIFA The Best Award over his arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon recorded 54 strikes in 2023 for club and country, finishing as the highest goalscorer for the year.

Meanwhile, Messi won Ligue 1 in 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain before leaving and securing the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami. Speaking to Portuguese publication Record, Cristiano Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

"It’s not to say that Lionel Messi didn’t deserve it, or Haaland or even Mbappe. … but the numbers are there, and the numbers don’t deceive. You have to consider the entire season. The numbers are facts."

The Argentina captain took home the prize, finishing level on points with Manchester City's Erling Haaland (48). However, Messi won the award for more first-choice nominations.