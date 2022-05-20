"A new life for me" - Antonio Rudiger reveals how Thomas Tuchel turned his career around after taking charge of Chelsea 

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed how Thomas Tuchel's appointment helped breathe new life into his career.

The Germany international made this known in an open letter to fans of the club ahead of his impending move to Real Madrid.

Rudiger revealed that he had lost his place in the starting lineup under Frank Lampard, which led to one of the lowest points of his career. He then stated how a deep conversation with Tuchel helped him rediscover his commitment to the Blues.

''When Tuchel came in as manager and gave me a chance, it was a new life for me. Actually, he did something right away that I think a lot of managers could learn from. It had nothing to do with tactics. He just came up to me and he said, “Toni, tell me about yourself.”

''He wanted to know where my aggression and hunger came from, and I told him about growing up in Berlin-Neukölln and how I used to play so hard on the concrete pitches that all the older kids started calling me “Rambo.”

''He asked about me, as a person. That was big. When Tuchel gave me a chance, I had so much motivation that I was never going back to the bench. I had made up my mind that I was going to give 200% to this club, to this badge — despite everything that was said about me. For me, after everything I endured, the Champions League was just the pineapple on top of the cake.''

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017 and has gone on to make 202 appearances in all competitions for the club.

His time at Stamford Bridge has seen him win five major honors, including the Champions League in 2021.

Rudiger wrote an open letter to Chelsea fans

Despite initially struggling to cement his place in the squad, Antonio Rudiger has become a firm fan favorite over the last two years.

His aggressiveness and never-say-die attitude on the field sees him give his all to the cause, which has in turn won the fans over.

The Germany international was expected to extend his contract with Chelsea but a deal was not agreed and he announced that he will be leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Antonio Rudiger's emotional open letter to fans of the Blues fans shows how highly he regards them and they will surely wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

