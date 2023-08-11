“A new start, Liverpool FC reloaded" - Jurgen Klopp speaks out on the changes in the Reds squad this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the host of changes to his squad this summer.

The Reds struggled last season, finishing fifth in the Premier League. One of the major criticisms of the club's hierarchy was not refreshing the midfield last summer. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago were all underwhelming last summer.

The Merseysiders seem to have taken this into account have parted ways with five midfielders this summer. Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left on free transfers. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho moved to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Liverpool have signed two midfielders so far, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

In a press conference ahead of their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 13, Klopp addressed these changes in his squad, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"We have a new start with Liverpool FC reloaded if you like. Everyone was asking for changes, rightly so. The timing for a change is a biggest one in life. Now it happened and that's good. Everyone has to step up."

The Reds have also reportedly agreed a British record £110 million deal with Brighton for the transfer of midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his ambition for next season

The Reds had a major dip in the 2022-23 season after having competed for an unprecedented quadruple in the previous year. Liverpool ended last season trophyless and finished fifth in the Premier League, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about the next season. He claimed that his players have shown the right determination and desire to suggest that they are willing to compete. He added that the Reds want to get back into the Champions League.

In a press conference, Klopp said:

"They show desire, concentration, the readiness, the openness. I saw a lot of things where my thought was, 'Okay, they mean business'. You could see it. We want to show up. We want to be in Champions League next year."

Klopp's side won three of their five pre-season games, lost one, and drew one.

They will now begin their 2023-24 by facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13. All four of their previous meetings have ended in a goalless draw.