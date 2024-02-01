"A nightmare for center-backs" - Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool attacker's display against Chelsea reminded him of Luis Suarez

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has drawn parallels between Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and his compatriot Luis Suarez. The ex-England defender stated that Nunez makes the lives of opposition defenders extremely difficult, just like his international teammate Suarez.

Ferdinand also claimed that Nunez's game is similar to that of Luis Suarez, who spent three and a half years of his career on the books of Liverpool. The former Manchester United defender suggested that Nunez did everything right against Chelsea and was unlucky not to find the back of the net.

Ferdinand called Nunez a nightmare to defend against because of his relentlessness. He told TNT Sports, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

“Nunez today he did everything but score a goal. He will be a nightmare for center-backs to play against. He runs you into bad places, he is aggressive, he ricochets everything. A bit like Suarez used to do, in some ways. He is a handful who I think will end up getting goals.”

As Liverpool battered Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield on Wednesday, January 31, Darwin Nunez set a Premier League record, albeit an unwanted one. The Uruguayan became the first player in Premier League history to hit the post four times in a single game.

The 24-year-old has hit the woodwork seven times in the Premier League this campaign, which is also the highest. However, the attacker did come up with the assist for Liverpool's fourth goal of the game as he set up Luis Diaz.

Rio Ferdinand sheds light on contrasting warm-up routines of Liverpool and Chelsea

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand highlighted the contrasting warm-up routines between Liverpool and Chelsea. The former England defender insisted while the Reds looked aggressive and up for the game in their practice, their opponents looked relaxed.

Ferdinand told TNT Sports (as per Rousing the Kop):

"I watched the warm up, and I said to Robbie (Fowler) and Joe (Cole), Liverpool look aggressive, look at it. Chelsea looked a bit more relaxed, calm, and this game has been amped up, 100 mile an hour football from Liverpool.”

Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz scored for Jurgen Klopp's side as they hammered Chelsea 4-1. Christopher Nkunku netted one for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but it was only a consolation goal.

The Merseyside giants are five points clear at the top, although second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.