Rio Ferdinand amazed by contrasting warm-up routines between Liverpool and Chelsea before kick-off

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shed light on the contrasting warm-up routines between Liverpool and Chelsea. The two sides locked horns on Wednesday, January 31, at Anfield, where Jurgen Klopp's side secured all three points with a 4-1 win.

Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz scored for the Merseyside giants, while Christopher Nkunku bagged one for the Blues.

Going by Ferdinand's comments regarding the two teams' body language in the warm-up, the result seemed inevitable. The former England defender said that Chelsea looked relaxed, while Liverpool looked aggressive, and the scoreline reflected their attitude, tellin TNT Sports (as per Rousing the Klop):

"I watched the warm up, and I said to Robbie (Fowler) and Joe (Cole), Liverpool look aggressive, look at it. Chelsea looked a bit more relaxed, calm, and this game has been amped up, 100 mile an hour football from Liverpool.”

The scoreline could have been even more emphatic if not for Darwin Nunez's profligacy in front of goal. The Uruguay international became the first player in Premier League history to hit the woodwork four times in a game.

Klopp's side are five points clear at the top, but second-placed Manchester City (46) have a game in hand.

Rio Ferdinand opens up on title race after Liverpool's thrashing of Chelsea

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the Premier League title race after Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

Ferdinand said that the Reds' title bid is gaining momentum, and City must take them seriously (as quoted by The Daily Mail):

"I think it’s a good yard stick for where they are in the season. They will have laid down the marker, saying to City you have to come and catch us. This performance today will definitely make people think the Liverpool we saw five years ago is back now, and they have younger, fresher legs."

Ferdinand added that Klopp's announcement of leaving the club at the end of the season has added as a further motivation for Liverpool:

"With that announcement they had during the week, they will have the bit between their teeth. This team tonight, this was the first time I have watched them and thought they could push Manchester City.

"When I have watched them previously, I thought they weren't firing on all cylinders. This performance will breed confidence."

The Reds next take on Arsenal away on Sunday (February 4).