"A nightmare for any defender" - Bacary Sagna names attacker he'd like to see Arsenal sign this summer 

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has named Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin as the player he would like the Gunners to sign this summer.

Saint-Maximin has made a huge impression since making his move to the Tyneside club from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2019. He has been a key player for the Magpies over the last three seasons, helping them stay in the Premier League.

Sagna has waxed lyrical about his compatriot naming him as the player he would want his former club to sign this summer. However, he has also claimed that the move is unlikely because the 25-year-old would not be a guaranteed starter at the Emirates.

Sagna has admitted that he is a huge admirer of the Frenchman, who can become a menace to any defender thanks to his tricks and skills. He told Lord Ping:

"The one player I really like, but I’m not sure Arsenal could sign him because he would want to play every game, is Allan Saint-Maximin."

"I really like this player a lot. I love the way he plays - with so many tricks and skills - he is a nightmare for any defender."

Sagna has claimed that Saint-Maximin has the capability of turning a match on its head and changing the atmosphere of a stadium. He added:

"I would love to see him play for Arsenal because it is a joy to watch him play and I think he would provide a spark and something different in the squad.

"He is a player that can electrify a match, a stadium and make the difference. I would love to see him wearing an Arsenal shirt."

Allan Saint-Maximin could be on the move this summer but definitely not to Arsenal

As reported by The Daily Mail, Newcastle United could sell Allan Saint-Maximin this summer in order to raise funds for further summer signings.

However, it would be quite unlikely to see him make the switch to Arsenal as the Gunners are neither short of quality nor depth on the flanks.

Mikel Arteta could be left spoilt for choice while naming his XI next season with a plethora of options on the flanks.

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and new signing Marquinhos all being capable of playing on the flanks.

They need additions in other departments such as central midfield and left-back and should be rather prioritizing in those areas.

