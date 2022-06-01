"A nightmare" - Ray Parlour says it would be a 'massive loss' for Liverpool if they lost superstar forward

Liverpool have been warned that selling Sadio Mane could prove to be a "nightmare" for the club. Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes the Senegal star is as important as Mohamed Salah and wants them to keep him for the future.

Mane is reportedly considering a move away from Liverpool this summer, with just over a year left on his contract. The forward has been linked (via Sports Illustrated) with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Sadio Mane has agreed a three year contract with Bayern Munich. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. He has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Liverpool and Bayern Munich began official talks yesterday. Sadio Mane has agreed a three year contract with Bayern Munich. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. He has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Liverpool and Bayern Munich began official talks yesterday.

Parlour was talking talkSPORT (via HITC) when he claimed it would be a massive loss for Liverpool to sell Mane. He added that the forward is as important as Salah and said:

"L'pool, will they lose Mane? It would be a massive loss if they lost Mane. It would be a nightmare for them because he is such an important player for them, as much as Salah is."

Sadio Mane urged to join Bayern Munich from Liverpool

While Liverpool fans are still hoping for Mane to change his mind and remain at Anfield, former Reds goalkeeper David James has urged him to leave.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Bayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested. Sadio Mané has not changed plans. He really wants to leave Liverpool this summer and negotiations are now set to take place in order to find the best solution for all parties.Bayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested. Sadio Mané has not changed plans. He really wants to leave Liverpool this summer and negotiations are now set to take place in order to find the best solution for all parties. 🔴 #LFCBayern are serious contenders, they want to be fast as there are other clubs now interested.

The Englishman believes the time has come for Mane to try a new challenge and told Sky Sports:

"I was just looking at his achievements. I think the FA Cup is the only trophy he hasn't won in England. You add the Champions League, the Africa Cup of Nations, then this guy is in the purple patch of his career. I think he is still the record-holder for the quickest hat-trick in the Premier League as well."

James went on to add:

"If you have an optimum time where you can make the most of a move, given that he isn't English then, therefore, he's a traveler. The idea of going to Germany and playing for Bayern Munich would be something that suits his overall career."

He concluded:

"Now is the time to do it for Sadio Mane, as much as I know L'pool fans will be saying 'no I want him to stay till the end of his career'. If he has a perfect opportunity, then this season will be it."

Bayern Munich are leading the race and reports suggest the Bundesliga champions have already offered the forward a three-year deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far