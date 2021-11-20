“A player that did an amazing season” – Fernando Morientes picks his 2021 Ballon d'Or winner

Former Real Madrid star Fernando Morientes has picked Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Morientes wants the Ballon d'Or to once be awarded to someone other than a striker. The 45-year-old Spaniard believes players who don't always score goals are still valuable to a particular team.

Morientes feels Jorginho's amazing 2020-21 season should be rewarded with the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Morientes said:

“Each one of us has our preferences. I think they will give it to a striker, I’m sure. I could say the ones everyone would vote for right now. But there’s a player that did an amazing season and that’s Jorginho.

“I’m a Real Madrid supporter, but I would give it to Jorginho," he added. "We always look at the same players, the ones that scores goals. Players from other positions are excluded from the Ballon d’Or but these players are also very important.”

Jorginho had an outstanding 2020-21 season for both club and country. The 29-year-old midfielder guided Chelsea to the Champions League title before winning Euro 2020 with Italy. Out of all the nominees for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Jorginho has the most impressive trophy haul from last season.

It is worth noting that a total of five Chelsea players have been nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. These include the likes of Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku and the aforementioned Jorginho.

A Chelsea player has never won the Ballon d'Or despite the Blues' rich history in recent times. The closest a Chelsea player has come to winning the prestigious award was back in 2005 when Frank Lampard finished runner-up to Ronaldinho.

Fernando Morientes on 'Here we chill'🔴 "Mbappé wants to play for Real Madrid and I'm sure he will do it"

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are touted as favorites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Despite Jorginho's outstanding 2020-21 season, forwards Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are deemed favorites for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Lewandowski has scored a plethora of goals for Bayern Munich over the past few seasons. The 33-year-old forward scored 48 goals in 40 appearances for Bayern Munich last season.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, captained Argentina to their first Copa America win since 1993. The 34-year-old forward will be aiming to win his seventh Ballon d'Or award in the coming days.

Other candidates for the 2021 Ballon d'Or include Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and the Chelsea duo of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on November 29 in Paris.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee