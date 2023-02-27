"A player from another planet" - Marseille manager claims PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was the 'difference' in their 3-0 loss to the Parisians

Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor has tipped his hat to Kylian Mbappe after the superstar helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claim a win against the Olympians

Les Phoceens hosted Christophe Galtier's side at the Velodrome Stadium in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26). It was an opportunity for them to move within two points of the table-toppers.

It was only earlier this month that Marseille earned a 2-1 victory over PSG in the Round of 16 of the French Cup. Tudor and Co. went into Sunday's game looking to repeat the trick.

However, things did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat. Kylian Mbappe, who missed the cup tie due to an injury, made the difference for the visitors, grabbing a brace and providing an assist.

Despite the defeat, Tudor could not help but be awestruck by the French superstar's performance. The Marseille manager waxed lyrical about the player after his side's loss. He told a press conference (via CulturePSG):

"A player from another planet. If we compare the two matches (Sunday's Ligue 1 clash and the Coupe de France match), they made the difference with Mbappe."

Marseille boss Tudor went on to admit that Marseille could not match the Parisians' quality on the night, saying:

"We played the same way, the players wanted to do well, but when you have Messi, Ruiz, Marquinhos, Verratti, and Ramos opposite (you), it's very complicated.

"You may have the impression that we were slower than usual, but I can assure you that it was the quality of the opposition that was superior."

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was also hailed by Matteo Guendouzi

Apart from Tudor, Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi also heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe after the game. He claimed that Les Parisiens are a totally different team with the attacker in their lineup. He was quoted as saying by the aforementioned source:

“There is a PSG without Mbappe and there is a PSG with Mbappe. Everyone is aware. I think everyone has seen it for a while. He was effective, he showed all his talent. We tried our best to contain him, but it was difficult. And when he's like that (in that sort of them), it is even more difficult."

Mbappe has been in red-hot form for the Ligue 1 giants this season. He has scored 29 goals from as many matches for the club and has also provided seven assists for his teammates.

