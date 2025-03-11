“A player of a colossal level” - Ex-La Liga coach Quique Sanchez ranks Lamine Yamal next to Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Luis Suarez 

  • home icon
By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Mar 11, 2025 14:07 GMT
L to R: Neymar, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez (All images sourced from Getty)
Former LaLiga coach Quique Sanchez ranked Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal in comparison to Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, and Luis Suarez. The three forwards formed one of the most celebrated attacking trios in football during their time together for the Catalan side.

Messi, Neymar Jr, and Suarez, popularly abbreviated 'MSN', formed the front three at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017.

The attacking trio led Barca to the treble in the 2014-15 season, comprising the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey. Their partnership ended in 2017 when Neymar left Barca to sign for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a record €222 million transfer fee.

In a recent conversation via Mundo Deportivo, former Atletico Madrid and Espanyol coach Quique Sanchez was asked to rank Lamine Yamal alongside the lethal trio. Yamal has risen to become one of the most promising wingers in the world at the young age of 17.

Sanchez boldly claimed Lamine Yamal could be at the same level as Neymar Jr and Luis Suarez. However, he kept Lionel Messi a few notches above the youngster. He said:

"He [Yamal] would be at that level. He would probably be at the table with Suarez and Neymar. I’m telling you, he is. There was one who ate apart, Leo, but at the table of these two, he could be. He is a player of a colossal level. For me, he is already among the five best wingers in the world."
Lamine Yamal has often been compared to former La Blaugrana legends such as Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr owing to his playmaking abilities. The Spaniard has contributed 11 goals and 16 assists in 36 appearances across competitions for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal names Neymar Jr his 'idol' despite calling Lionel Messi 'incredible'

Yamal - Source: Getty
In an interview with CNN, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal opened up about his idols in football. The 17-year-old lavished praise on Neymar Jr and recalled when he first saw him and Lionel Messi play as a child. Yamal said (via GiveMeSport):

“I was five years old when I saw him [Neymar] at Santos but seven years old when I saw him in person at FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. It was incredible to see him. Yes, it’s true that [Lionel] Messi was there who was also incredible, but he was something totally different. Neymar has always been my idol. He’s a star, a football legend."
During his time at Barca, the Selecao superstar recorded 105 goals and 76 assists across competitions and led the Catalan side to nine titles. He also shared a popular on-field partnership with Lionel Messi, having played alongside him in Barca (2013-2017) and PSG (2021-2023).

Given Yamal's age, it is fairly early to compare him to legends of the game. However, he has garnered praise from pundits and fans of the game for his exceptional dribbling and ball control.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
