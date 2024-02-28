“A player that deserves a Ballon d’Or” - Manchester City star makes huge Kevin De Bruyne claim

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic heaped praise on Kevin De Bruyne following their emphatic 6-2 win over Luton Town on Tuesday, February 27.

The Cityzens beat Luton at Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Erling Haaland scored in the third minute before doubling City's lead in the 18th minute. He completed his hat-trick in the 40th minute before Jordan Clark got one back in the 45th minute.

Clark then made it 3-2 in the 52nd minute but Haaland scored twice in the 55th and 58th minutes to make it a five-goal haul for him. Kovacic then completed the scoring in the 72nd minute.

Four of Haaland's five goals were assisted by De Bruyne. The midfielder has been exceptional for Manchester City this season, having provided 11 assists in just 12 appearances across competitions.After the game, Kovacic heaped praise on the Belgian midfielder, claiming that he deserves to win a Ballon d'Or. He said (via City Report):

“Kevin’s career is amazing; a player that deserves to have a Ballon d’Or.”

De Bruyne has been brilliant for Manchester City since arriving from VfB Wolfsburg in 2015. He has scored 98 goals and provided 165 assists, helping them win five Premier League titles, and one UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

Pep Guardiola lauds Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne after Manchester City's FA Cup win

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have combined for 20 goals in 50 games since the latter's arrival at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. They have been exceptional together and helped City win the treble last season.

After their big win against Luton, manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the partnership of both players, saying (via mancity.com):

“I think Erling needs a guy with the vision, the quality and generosity. Kevin is a less selfish player in front of the goal, and if he could have helped him score another one, he would do it.

“And Kevin needs the movement from Erling but of course we know how aggressive they are."

Haaland has now scored 27 goals and provided six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in the hunt to retain their treble this season. They have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals. They are second in the Premier League standings, just a point behind Liverpool.

City also have a 3-1 advantage in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie after the first leg against FC Copenhagen.