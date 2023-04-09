“A player out of form” - Kylian Mbappe gets horrid rating after PSG’s 2-0 win against Nice, Lionel Messi rated 7/10

Kylian Mbappe was given a score of 3/10 by Get French Football News after he struggled in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 2-0 win against OGC Nice, while Lionel Messi was rated 7/10.

Les Parisiens locked horns with Nice in Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday (April 8). They went into the game on the back of consecutive defeats against Stade Rennes and Olympique Lyon.

PSG were once again far from their best but managed to return to winning ways with a 2-0 victory. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half and then set up Sergio Ramos for the winner in the 76th minute.

Gianluigi Donnarumma particularly impressed for the Parisians, making seven saves to keep Les Aiglons at bay. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, continued his poor run of form as he failed to make any sort of impact for his team.

The Frenchman notably grabbed headlines in midweek after he publicly slammed PSG for using him excessively in an advertising campaign. The club were thus forced to remove the said video.

Mbappe, though, failed to step up for the Parc des Princes outfit against Nice and has now not scored in three consecutive games. His underwhelming display saw him receive a horrid rating of 3/10 from Get French Football News, who wrote:

"The Frenchman was the center of attention in midweek, forcing the club to temporarily take down an advertisement campaign video, but he (Kylian Mbappe) wasn’t at the core of the action once again.

"As he was against Rennes and Lyon, Mbappe was largely anonymous, and when he was played through, he lacked his ruthless efficiency. His open net miss at the death, although offside, is symptomatic of a player out of form."

Mbappe recorded no shots on target and lost possession 16 times against Nice, though he laid out two key passes and completed two dribbles. Messi, meanwhile, was among those who starred for Christophe Galtier's side, scoring and assisting a goal apiece.

Giving him a score of 7/10, GFFN wrote:

"The Argentinian was afforded far too much space throughout, but he (Lionel Messi) utlized the ball well. He dropped deep to create for others, whilst also showing a knack of turning up in the right place, as he did for PSG’s opener."

No player from either team received a higher score than Donnarumma did as he was rated 8/10.

How have Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi fared for PSG this term?

Kylian Mbappe has bagged 31 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances across competitions for PSG this season. Despite not netting in three consecutive Ligue 1 games, he remains the joint-top scorer this term, with a tally of 19.

Lionel Messi has scored and assisted 14 goals apiece from 25 Ligue 1 appearances this term. The Argentinian icon is the top assist provider in the league.

