"A player of such a high level" - Lampard says he'll thank Chelsea star as his contribution against Leeds aids Everton's relegation fight 

Everton manager Frank Lampard has claimed he will thank Chelsea star Mason Mount for his goal against relegation rivals Leeds United.

The Blues legend gave the England midfielder his big break at Stamford Bridge when he was in charge for 18 months before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January of 2021.

Mount scored a stunning goal from 20 yards out to open the scoring at Elland Road inside four minutes on Wednesday (May 11). Tuchel's side went on to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over the hapless Yorkshire side, who were once again reduced to 10 men.

Dan James' sending off compounded a miserable evening for Leeds, who also lost wingers Raphinha and Jack Harrison through injury. Jesse Marsch's side remain in the bottom three while Everton moved two points clear of the dropzone thanks to a 0-0 draw at Watford.

Following the stalemate between Everton and Watford Vicarage Road, Lampard was quick to praise Mount. The Toffees boss told BeIN Sports (as quoted by HITC Sport):

“Yeah, (his goal) was useful. It was. I’ll send him a message later of thanks. These things are out of your hands but Mason is a fantastic player. I’m pleased he’s getting those numbers, he is a player of such a high level."

“Those numbers reflect it. Brilliant for him, Chelsea did us a favor getting that result, but as I say, we have to make sure we do our thing to get this over the line and that is now in front of us."

Graeme Souness praises 'top-class' Chelsea midfielder

Following the Blues' victory at Elland Road, Sky Sports pundit Souness was full of praise for Mount, who netted his 11th goal of the season.

The 23-year-old also assisted Christian Pulisic's goal in the 55th minute. This meant the Chelsea academy product became the youngest Blues player in the Premier League era to both score and assist 10 goals in a single campaign. As per The Metro, Souness stated:

"What a boy this is. I think he’s top-class. I remember Chelsea fans doubting him a couple of years ago, there’s nothing to doubt about him. He’s energetic, he’s a workaholic, he’s got great skill, an eye for a pass."

‘He’s just a top player at such a young age. Mason Mount and Reece James, two young lads, were the two best players on the pitch tonight."

