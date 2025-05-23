“A player with just quality is not a legend” - Carlo Ancelotti on what makes Luka Modric special as both prepare for Real Madrid exit

Carlo Ancelotti has heaped praise on Luka Modric, who is set to leave Real Madrid this season. He lauded the Croat's quality but also added that he brings his soul to the game and the club.

Modric announced on Thursday, May 22, that he will leave Los Blancos after the Club World Cup this summer. This will bring an end to a 13-year illustrious stint for the veteran midfielder. He is the most decorated player in Real Madrid history with 28 trophies.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of their LaLiga clash at home against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti heaped praise on the midfielder, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

"Luka Modrić has been an example for everyone. He is a legend. He's been able to mix his quality with his soul. This is why he is a legend. A player with just quality is not a legend."

Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He has made 590 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals and providing 95 assists. He has won six UEFA Champions League trophies, among numerous other honors.

The 39-year-old's contract is set to expire this summer, and he will leave as a free agent after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti on end of an era at Real Madrid with his and Luka Modric's departure

Real Madrid saw Toni Kroos retire last season, while Nacho Fernandez left the club. This summer, Luka Modric is set to leave, and so is manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is set to join the Brazil national team as the head coach.

In his pre-match press conference, he spoke about how Los Blancos will continue to succeed despite such legendary figures leaving. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“You may think that a golden generation is coming to an end, with Modrić. Although Carvajal is missing. But this generation, like everything else, must end at some point. And many have left: Casemiro, Cristiano Ronaldo... and Real Madrid continued, as it will continue, to be the best club in the world.”

Certain reports suggest that Lucas Vazquez is also set to leave this summer.

The Merengues have had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign as they won only the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. They lost all three domestic trophies to arch-rivals Barcelona and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal.

They will now look towards the FIFA Club World Cup, which will start on June 18 for them.

