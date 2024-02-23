"A player we have to keep an eye on" - Barcelona boss Xavi claims on-loan Manchester United star is 'making the difference' for La Liga rivals

Barcelona boss Xavi has hailed on-loan Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood as a difference maker ahead of the La Liga home clash with Getafe on Saturday (February 24).

The Blaugrana are coming off a 1-1 draw at Napoli in midweek in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, their first knockout game in the competition in three years.

Xavi's side won their last league game, 2-1, at Celta Vigo last weekend to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid (61) to eight points with 13 games to go. Ahead of the Getafe clash, the Spaniard noted Greenwood's ability to make a difference, thanks to his one-on-one prowess:

“We won’t do anything special to," he said (as per Football Espana). "He is a player we have to keep an eye on, very fast, very good in one-on-one’s. He’s making the difference for them.”

On loan for the season, the 22-year-old has seven goals and five assists in 27 games across competitions. That includes five goals and as many assists in 21 games in La Liga, where Getafe are tenth with 34 points from 25 games

What's next for Barcelona and Manchester United?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona and Manchester United are in the midst of inconsistent campaigns. Xavi' side started the season brightly before running out of steam. They are eight points behind in the La Liga title race, having got eliminated from the Copa del Rey and losing the Supercopa Espana final to Real Madrid.

However, they are alive in the Champions League, where they need a home win in the second leg to reach the quarterfinals. Following their weekend league clash with Getafe, Xavi's side next travel to Athletic Bilbao on March 3.

Meanwhile, United are in impressive form - winning their last five games across competitions - and are unbeaten in seven games in 2024. Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the Premier League after 25 games, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Manchester United next take on Fulham at home in the league on Saturday (February 25) before travelling to Nottingham Forest three days later for an FA Cup fifth-round tie.