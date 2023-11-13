"A player like him comes along every 50 or 100 years" - When Marco van Basten chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate remains one of the hottest topics in football, as it continues to engage some of the greatest names in the sport. One icon who has had an opinion on the subject is Dutch legend Marco van Basten.

The former Ajax and AC Milan forward joined other footballing figures in choosing between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Van Basten opined that even though the Portuguese is a great player, he isn't at the same level as Messi.

Hailing Messi as a generational player, the Dutchman said:

"Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he is better than Messi know nothing about football, or they are saying it in bad faith," Marco van Basten was quoted as saying by Allfootballapp.com.

"Messi is one of a kind. Impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him comes along every 50 or 100 years."

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate will continue to rumble on for years. Both players have had incredible runs at the top of the game over the last two decades.

Messi has arguably attained superiority in the debate by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year. The former Barcelona maestro was a light to behold during the tournament, contributing seven goals and three assists in seven games.

He also won the Ballon d'Or this year - a record-extending eighth - pushing him three clear of Cristiano Ronaldo. With both stars now out of Europe, the iconic rivalry might have come to an end.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

With the international break this week, Messi and Ronaldo have reunited with their respective national team. Both players are expected to be in action.

Messi's Argentina go head-to-head with Uruguay at the La Bombonera on Thursday (November 16) in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier. They then take on Brazil at the Maracana five days later.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is expected to lead Portugal's attack when they lock horns with Liechtenstein on Thursday (November 16) in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier before closing their campaign against Iceland three days later.

While Messi has netted thrice in as many FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ronaldo has scored nine times in seven games in Portugal's successful qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.