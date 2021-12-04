“A player for me” – Jurgen Klopp opens up on watching Liverpool star who “makes the difference with his attitude” for the first time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has recalled the first time he saw Diogo Jota in action during his days with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Liverpool completed the signing of the Portuguese winger from Wolves in a deal worth £45 million during the summer of 2020.

The tactician has revealed he discovered the attacker would be a great fit for his system right at first sight. And it was only a matter of time before he lured him to Anfield.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL 🔴 Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the 10,000th goal in Liverpool's history in all competitions! 🔴 Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the 10,000th goal in Liverpool's history in all competitions!#UCL https://t.co/nIoD6lZsWQ

"His career – I remember when I saw him for the first time, I thought he could be a player for me," Jurgen Klopp was quoted as saying.

The Liverpool manager continued by praising Diogo Jota's attitude. He also opined that the winger could've scored more goals at Wolves if not for the heavy workload he had on his neck during his time at the club.

The German remarked:

"He makes the difference with his attitude. He’s so intense. I am excited by his mix. People say he didn’t score loads at Wolves but they had the most intense workload for offensive wingers. It cost him energy and he was young then. He’s really interesting."

Diogo Jota has been a reliable figure for Liverpool this season, providing answers in front of goal and helping the team with his intense counterpressing. Jurgen Klopp concluded his remarks by claiming that the Reds were convinced the Portuguese could take a step forward with the team from the onset.

"For us it was clear that he would take the next steps with us," the tactician said.

It's been a great start to the season for Diogo Jota. The attacker has repaid Jurgen Klopp's faith in him with a string of incredible performances since the campaign kicked off.

So far, the Portuguese has bagged nine goals and two assists for Liverpool in 17 appearances across all competitions. With the rate at which he is scoring right now, only time will tell how many goals he will conclude the term with.

How Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have fared this season

Diogo Jota has proven to be a huge asset for Liverpool this season

Liverpool have been a brilliant side since the campaign kicked off. Jurgen Klopp's men have produced many sensational performances so far, especially in the big games. They've earned convincing results against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Also Read Article Continues below

As it stands, the Reds occupy third spot in the Premier League table, just two points behind the top spot. They've also sealed their passage into the next round of the Champions League with one game to go.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava