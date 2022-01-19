A player for the present and future" - Xavi says extending 22-year-old Barcelona star's contract is 'a priority' 

Barcelona are currently trying to pen a contract extension for many of their youngsters in the squad. In the past few weeks, Barca have been able to find a deal to extend the contracts of Ansu Fati and Pedri.

The club are now looking to renew their contract with Ronald Araujo as Xavi Hernandez considers the 22 year old a star for the future and present.

Araujo's contract with Barcelona ends in 2023 and the Catalans will have to make some quick decisions to extend his contract in the coming days. The Uruguayan has been linked with a move out of spain recently and interested clubs could allure Araujo to leave his current club in the upcoming transfer window. However, Araujo doesn't want to leave the club and considers Barca his first choice.

“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future”, Xavi added. Barcelona are planning to extend Ronald Araújo’s contract, Xavi confirms: “Renewing Araújo is a priority. He is an extraordinary defender”.“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future”, Xavi added. Barcelona are planning to extend Ronald Araújo’s contract, Xavi confirms: “Renewing Araújo is a priority. He is an extraordinary defender”. 🇺🇾 #FCB“For us it’s important to reach an agreement because he is a necessary player for the present and the future”, Xavi added. https://t.co/ECD11xbVkf

Since his breakthrough into the first team, Araujo has impressed everyone at Barcelona. The 22 year old is considered one of the leaders of the defense of the Blaugrana and Xavi is well aware of the player's talent.

In a recent press conference the Catalans' manager revealed that the renewal of Araujo's contract is a priority for them. Xavi then went on to praise the character of the Uruguayan centreback by pointing out that he has a winning mentality in him.

"His renewal is a priority. He is a very important piece in our gear. He has a winning and positive character. It is very important that they can reach an agreement quickly because he is a player for the present and future. I am very happy with his performance and how he is off the pitch; this type of footballer is greatly appreciated and Ronald is a guy who adds a lot". Said Xavi.

Barcelona could end up selling Ousmane Demebele in the Janaury transfer window

Extending Ousmane Dembele's contract was one of the few initial projects that were in the plan for Barca. The club has been trying to pen a deal with Dembele for the past few weeks but the player keeps on dragging the whole process on multiple occasions.

This has made Xavi furious and during a recent press conference, the Barcelona manager revealed that the club can't wait any longer for Dembele.

“I don’t consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign”. Xavi announces Ousmane Dembélé could leave Barcelona in January window: “We can’t wait for Ousmane. Or renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately”.“I don’t consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign”. Xavi announces Ousmane Dembélé could leave Barcelona in January window: “We can’t wait for Ousmane. Or renews the contract or a solution to sell him must be found immediately”. 🚨 #FCB“I don’t consider sending him to stands. He says he wants to stay but then he doesn’t sign”. https://t.co/Rv0CvZ1iLK

He added that a solution should be found immediately to either extend Dembele's contract or sell him during the winter transfer window. Fans will have to wait and see whether Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele can find a way to meet at the middle ground in terms of demands on the table for a contract extension.

