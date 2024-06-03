“A pleasure to give it to this guy” - Toni Kroos passes on iconic #8 shirt to Real Madrid superstar, video emerges

The video of Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos passing on his iconic No. 8 jersey to teammate Fede Valverde has surfaced on social media.

The German midfielder played his last game for Los Blancos in the club's 2-0 UEFA Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1).

Following their 15th Champions League victory, the Real Madrid squad stepped out to celebrate with their fans, during which the former Bayern Munich star said (via B/R Football's X handle):

"At the moment my No. 8 is available... it's a pleasure to give it to this guy, Fede Valverde."

Kroos came to Santiago Bernabeu in 2014 and has since made 465 appearances across competitions, bagging 28 goals and 99 assists. He's won the Champions League title on five occasions with the Spanish giants while lifting the La Liga trophy four times, among other honors.

In recent years, he's had the opportunity to share the midfield with Valverde for Los Blancos. To date, the Uruguay international and Kroos have played 187 matches together across competitions but failed to register a joint goal contribution.

Despite the 34-year-old's exit this summer, it seems like that Madrid-based outfit's midfield is in safe hands. Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham are set to share the burden in the coming season.

This campaign, Valverde made 54 appearances across competitions for his current employers, bagging three goals and eight assists. He has worn the No. 15 shirt up until this point.

Carlo Ancelotti says he's waiting for Toni Kroos to make U-turn on retirement decision after Real Madrid's Champions League win

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he's wishing for Toni Kroos to make a U-turn on his retirement decision and remain with Los Blancos after Champions League success.

The German proved his worth yet again, as he made 48 appearances across competitions this season, bagging a goal and 10 assists. Speaking about the midfielder, Ancelotti said (via ESPN):

"I'm really grateful to Kroos. He finished at the very top, there is no way to finish higher than this. He had the boldness to finish it and he is a legend at this club. All the fans are grateful to him for attitude, his professionalism. I've told him we are waiting for him to change his mind."

Kroos has European Championship action to look forward to with Germany in the summer. He's yet to win this competition with his country despite having lifted the World Cup in 2014.