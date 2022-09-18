"A pleasure to see" - Bixente Lizarazu wowed by PSG attacker's stunning start to 2022-23 season

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar for the way he has started the 2022-23 season.

PSG acquired Neymar's services from La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2017. The forward remains the most expensive player in the history of football after the Parisians forked out a sum of €222 million to sign him.

The Brazil international has found the back of the net 111 times in 154 matches for Les Parisiens. He recently became the club's fourth-highest goalscorer of all time, surpassing Pauleta.

While Neymar has been a key player for PSG since his arrival in 2017, he has perhaps been at his best this season. The forward has already scored 11 goals and provided seven assists from 10 appearances across all competitions this term.

Lizarazu believes this version of Neymar is the one the Parisians have been wanting to see all these years. The former Ligue 1 defender also feels the 30-year-old is no longer self-centered. He told French television network TF1:

"This Neymar is a pleasure to see. He's the one we've always wanted to see at PSG, we like him like that, when he plays fair, and he doesn't get lost in his behavior and his permanent chamber."

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



séduit par le début de saison de Neymar "Ce Neymar fait plaisir à voir. C'est celui qu'on a toujours voulu voir au PSG, on l'aime comme ça, quand il joue juste, et qu'il ne s'égare pas dans son comportement et son chambrage permanent" @BixeLizarazu séduit par le début de saison de Neymar "Ce Neymar fait plaisir à voir. C'est celui qu'on a toujours voulu voir au PSG, on l'aime comme ça, quand il joue juste, et qu'il ne s'égare pas dans son comportement et son chambrage permanent" @BixeLizarazu séduit par le début de saison de Neymar https://t.co/lU53e0vCEc

Neymar is currently contracted to the Parc des Princes outfit until the end of the 2024-25 season. There is also an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, which would see him stay at the club until he is 34 years old.

The Brazilian is currently only behind Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the list of PSG's all-time goalscorers. He will be keen to get his name higher up the table before he leaves.

PSG flying high under Christophe Galtier

The Parisians replaced Mauricio Pochettino with former Lille boss Christophe Galtier ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have been on red hot form since the 56-year-old took charge.

Galtier and Co have won six and drawn one of their seven Ligue 1 matches so far this campaign. They will be keen to keep their unbeaten run in the league in tact when they face Olympique Lyon tonight (September 18).

The Parc des Princes outfit have also won each of their two UEFA Champions League group stage games so far. They beat Serie A giants Juventus in their opener before earning a 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa last week.

Apart from Neymar, Mbappe and Lionel Messi have also been at the top of their games this season. The two have contributed to a total of 23 goals between them.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far