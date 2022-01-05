"A point apiece is fair" - Trent Alexander-Arnold singles out 'world-class' Chelsea star for praise after Liverpool's 2-2 draw

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy following their 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old right-back has labeled Mendy as a "world-class" shot-stopper.

Alexander-Arnold believes the second half of their game was a closely-fought affair despite Chelsea having more of the ball than Liverpool. The England international also credited Caoimhin Kelleher's performance for making two world-class saves. The Irish youngster deputized for Alisson Becker, who is currently infected by COVID.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website (via the Metro), Trent Alexander-Arnold said:

"It was an even second half. They probably had a lot more of the ball than us, especially in our defensive third and in and around our box, but we defended well and didn’t give them too many chances. When Caoimhin (Kelleher) was needed he’s pulled off two world-class saves in the first and second half and he’s stepped into Ali’s shoes and done really well today. It’s a credit to him."

Alexander-Arnold believes a draw between Chelsea and Liverpool was a fair result in the end. The 23-year-old full-back stated that the Reds were up against a world-class goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy, which made the difference. Alexander-Arnold added:

"We defended well and never gave them too many chances and we had the better chances in the second half. But when you are up against a world-class team with a world-class goalkeeper he makes world-class saves. So, like I said, I think a point apiece is fair."

Liverpool and Chelsea played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the weekend. The Reds were 2-0 up thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and an exceptional finish from Mohamed Salah.

However, Chelsea managed to complete the comeback before half-time. The Blues pulled one back through Mateo Kovacic's perfectly-timed volley from the edge of the box. Christian Pulisic soon leveled the proceedings right before the half-time whistle.

Chelsea and Liverpool have fallen behind Manchester City in the title race

Chelsea and Liverpool have dropped valuable points in December which has seen them lose ground to Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, have won 11 consecutive games in the league.

As things stand, Manchester City are top of the Premier League table, having amassed 53 points from 21 games. Second-placed Chelsea are 10 points behind the Cityzens while third-placed Liverpool are trailing them by 11 points.

Chelsea are scheduled to take on Manchester City in the Premier League on January 15, 2022.

