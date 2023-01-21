Former Bayern Munich superstar Franck Ribery didn't hold back after Cristiano Ronaldo controversially beat him to the 2013 Ballon d'Or award. The Frenchman was largely tipped to be named the world's best player that year following a brilliant season with Bayern but somehow missed out on the prize, much to his bemusement.

Ribery had the best season of his career in 2013, bagging 34 goals across competitions. He also had several clutch moments, notably providing an assist for Arjen Robben for the winner in the Bavarians' 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Frenchman led Bayern Munich to a historic treble that year, playing a key role as they won the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. He was honoured with the UEFA Best Player in Europe award and got on the scoresheet as the German side beat Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Ronaldo, meanwhil,e had a brilliant season as well at the individual level, scoring 66 goals for Real Madrid in 56 games but failed to win any trophies. As a result, Ribery became a popular candidate to win the Ballon d'Or award that year.

However, many were left in shock when the result of the voting came out. Ronaldo, surprisingly, came out as the winner, bagging 27.99% of total votes, with Lionel Messi coming second with 24.72%, while Ribery ended third with 23.36%.

Reacting to the controversial results, the Frenchman lashed out at the whole process, describing the result as a political choice.

“It was unfair," the former Bayern Munich superstar told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "It was an incredible season for me, and I should have won it. They extended the time for votes, and something strange happened. I felt that it was a political choice," he added.

Several years have passed since Cristiano Ronaldo won that controversial Ballon d'Or award over Franck Ribery, but the Frenchman doesn't seem to have gotten over it.

During an interview with L'Equipe back in 2019, Franck Ribery revealed that he was still disappointed with how things panned out in 2013.

"More than a disappointment. It's the biggest injustice of my career," the former Bayern Munich superstar told L'Equipe in quotes conveyed by Goal. Not only for me, for many people. I was on top and I finished 3rd. I had nothing to envy Ronaldo or Messi that year. I say it in all humility because it is the truth."

