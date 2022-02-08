"A few problems off the field" - Scolari suggests he fell out with 'one or two' Chelsea stars but admits it's all in the past

Former Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has revealed he had 'a few problems with one or two players' during his time at the club. The Brazilian took over as the Blues' manager at the start of the 2008-09 season but was sacked in February 2009 after a slump in form.

He has now hinted at a possible difference with some of the Chelsea players - Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka - being two of them. Scolari recalled the difficulty in 'organizing' the team with both strikers in the squad.

He told the Daily Mail:

"I had a few problems with one or two players. Didier Drogba was injured and when he returned, I had a bit of difficulty organizing the team with him and Nicolas Anelka. I tried to speak with the players to make them understand their positioning, but I wasn’t able to make myself understood to make them do what I needed."

He added:

"So we had a few problems off the field, not on the field. Some results happened, which nobody wanted, but I left the club in good conditions in all competitions: fourth in the Premier League, qualified to the Champions League and in the FA Cup."

"Unfortunately, there was this communication problem with the players. But we talked about it a few years later and it is all in order. I don’t think it deserves a lot of attention now. It’s all in the past," the 2002 World Cup-winning coach added.

I wanted to stay longer in England: Former Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari

The former Brazil and Portugal coach wanted to extend his stay in England as 'football there is different from all others'. He was also left impressed by the English journalists and shared a good relationship with them.

"When I left Portugal, I was a bit afraid of English journalists because I thought they were more preoccupied with what happened outside of football, but that was just a myth. The journalists were very correct with me. I had a good relationship with them."

He added:

"When I was Portugal coach, I almost went to coach England. I said no but I wanted to stay longer in England as football there is different from all others. It’s very organized," Scolari said.

Also Read Article Continues below

FUTBOLISTA @FUTBOLISTAmag As Luiz Felipe Scolari is 70-something today, take a look at his 2002 Brazil side beating England 1-2 in Shizuoka.



Glorious. Sorry, England fans.

As Luiz Felipe Scolari is 70-something today, take a look at his 2002 Brazil side beating England 1-2 in Shizuoka.Glorious. Sorry, England fans.https://t.co/jEVbljf7ko

Edited by Diptanil Roy