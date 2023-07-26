“A proper number 9” - Teddy Sheringham names striker Manchester United should sign instead of Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to drop their interest in Rasmus Hojlund. He reckons the Atalanta star is too young to be leading their attack and wants Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen signed instead.

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen on adding a striker this summer and has asked the board to get him an out-and-out #9. The Red Devils have circled in on Hojlund, the 20-year-old striker from Atalanta.

However, Sheringham believes that they have made a mistake and should be looking at someone with more experience, like Tottenham Hotspur all-time top scorer Kane or Napoli's Osimhen. He told Lord Ping:

"Manchester United have always brought in top, top quality strikers to help them challenge for the title. I really think that Harry Kane would be the ideal solution for Manchester United, but they may have to wait another season to get him. If Kane is the player that United really want, then I would wait for him to become available."

He added:

"We've all read the stories that broke over the weekend about the club selling him this summer unless he signs a new deal, and we also know that Daniel Levy would prefer to sell him outside of the Premier League, but who knows what will happen with Harry Kane this summer.

"If he stays at Tottenham you know that Kane will be professional, focussed and will give you a 100% in every single game. I don't know what is happening with that situation."

Sheringham continued:

"It seems like for the last few summers, there has been doubts about his future at Tottenham. It looks like United may have to look elsewhere for a forward this summer.

"I'm not sure about Hojlund at Atalanta, but I do really like Osimhen at Napoli – he looks like he knows where the goal is. He is a proper number nine that leads the line."

Hojlund is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain, who see him as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who's expected to leave this summer despite his contract running till 2024.

Manchester United locked in talks for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are keen on signing Rasmus Hojlund this summer but have not struck a deal with Atalanta yet. The Red Devils have made bids for the striker, but both were rejected, as per Sky Italia.

The Italian publication reports that the 20-year-old is valued at €100 million by the Serie A side. Atalanta are unwilling to sell Hojlund for anything less and have insisted on the Premier League side meeting their valuations.

However, Manchester United are not willing to pay over €70 million for the youngster. They believe it's a fair valuation for a striker who has scored nine goals in 32 Serie A games and is largely unproven in Europe's top five leagues.