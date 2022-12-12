"A proper smash in the face” - Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool attacker’s latest injury setback

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Luis Diaz's latest injury setback as a "proper smash in the face."

He was injured in the Reds' 3-1 Premier League loss against Arsenal on 9 October. The 2022 FIFA World Cup break offered some relief to the Reds fans that Diaz may not miss a lot of games due to his knee injury.

However, he suffered a fresh injury during Liverpool's training session in Dubai earlier this month. According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, the winger is expected to undergo knee surgery which could put him out until March.

This will understandably come as a huge blow to Liverpool. Statistics aside, the Colombia international stands apart as the team's best player in most games since his arrival from FC Porto in January.

Pipe Sierra @PSierraR Luis Díaz will undergo surgery tomorrow to recover from the lateral collateral ligament injury in the knee



Luis Díaz will undergo surgery tomorrow to recover from the lateral collateral ligament injury in the knee #Liverpool expects the Colombian to play again in March 🚨 Luis Díaz will undergo surgery tomorrow to recover from the lateral collateral ligament injury in the knee 🔴🇨🇴👀 #Liverpool expects the Colombian to play again in March https://t.co/YE5ZkJ3oMY

Prior to his injury, he scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 games across competitions this campaign. Diaz's dribbling ability and shooting skills with both feet make him a nightmare for defenders to deal with down Liverpool's left flank.

Speaking about the former Porto winger's latest setback after his team's 3-1 friendly loss against Olympique Lyonnais, Klopp said (h/t ThisIsAnfield):

"Yeah, he was not in the best possible place. It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well. It was a non-situation in training, honestly nothing, felt something.

"[He] didn’t feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look'. Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

What next for Liverpool after Luis Diaz setback?

Diogo Jota is also sidelined with a calf issue and is working on his recovery in Dubai. He missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to this injury and as per the Athletic (h/t Liverpool World), he won't be back until early February.

Hence, two of Klopp's most reliable options down that flank are out of action for at least a couple of months. Darwin Nunez has been tried in that position quite often by the German tactician.

However, despite the Uruguay international's blistering pace, he doesn't possess the same agility or ball control as Diaz to come across as a prolific winger. He clearly excels down the middle of the frontline.

However, Klopp may not be left with a lot of options but to play him there. Another solution would be to hand more playing time to 20-year-old playmaker Fabio Carvalho down the left flank.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes