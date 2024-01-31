“A rare opportunity for fans” - Jurgen Klopp on why he agreed to Liverpool documentary series

Outgoing boss Jurgen Klopp has shed light on why he agreed to do the Liverpool documentary series.

After a hugely successful near decade-long stint at Anfield, the German is set to leave at the end of the season, a decision he announced recently. Citing burnout from the daily pressures of life of a manager, Klopp told the club's website:

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything.

"But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy."

Ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday (January 31) at Anfield, Liverpool announced the filming of a 'multi-episodic documentary series' club, which will be released at the end of the season.

Explaining the club's decision to do so, Klopp said that it's a 'rare' opportunity for fans to catch a sneak peek into the inner workings of the club and the people behind the scenes:

“With this being my last season, I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for fans to have more of an inside look at what makes this club special: its people, from our fans to our players & those who work hard behind the scenes in pursuit of success for LFC,” said the German (as per the club's website).

The unique documentary will be filmed, directed and produced by Lorton Entertainment, which also produced the Diego Maradona movie, the Steven Gerrard film, Make Us Dream and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

"We're eager to bring our expertise to the project" - Lordon CEO about Liverpool documentary

Liverpool vs Norwich City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Julian Bird, the CEO of Lorton Entertainment, who are set to produce and direct the documentary of Liverpool Football Club also offered his take on the unique project.

As per the Reds' website, Bird echoed manager Klopp's words as he wishes to offer a 'comprehensive' look at the club' evolution up to the current day, elaborating:

“This project will offer supporters an intimate glimpse into one of world football’s greatest institutions, delivering a comprehensive look at the present day and the club’s storied history.

Hoping to deliver a quality product, he added:

“There’s no better place to film than behind the scenes at a Premier League giant – we know so many companies in our industry are desperate to work with a club of Liverpool’s stature. We’re eager to bring our expertise to the project and can’t wait to see how this season develops on and off the pitch.”

The Reds are alive in four competitions as they seek an unprecedented quadruple to draw curtains on the Klopp era.