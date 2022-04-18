"A real clutch player" - Fans hail 'underrated' Real Madrid star for game-changing display in 3-2 Sevilla comeback

Real Madrid showcased an admirable comeback against Sevilla on Sunday, April 17, scoring three goals in the second half to win the game. This win consolidated their pole position in the La Liga table.
After Los Blancos' defense stumbled in the first half and conceded two goals, the Madridistas sat up in attack, with Rodrygo earning praise for scoring the first goal.
Fans on Twitter were rightly pleased with the star's recent performances. The Brazilian has been a key figure against Chelsea in midweek and Sevilla at the weekend.
Here is a selection of tweets praising the 21-year-old Brazilian international:
Sevilla opened the scoring with an unexpected freekick by Ivan Ratikic in the 21st minute. Less than five minutes later, they added another goal as Real Madrid's defense floundered and Erik Lamela capitalized.
The visitors were a new side after the start of the second half, with Rodrygo coming on for Eduardo Camavinga. The winger immediately put Madrid en-route to their comeback, smashing the ball into goal from close range in the 50th minute.
Nacho came in for Lucas Vasquez in the 81st minute and like Rodrygo, he added a flourish to Madrid's side, scoring with his first touch on the pitch. Karim Benzema was on hand to score the third goal in injury time, taking his time to set himself up properly before putting it past the goalkeeper to win the game.
Real Madrid are now 15 points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the table. Los Blancos could win La Liga before the season ends if they maintain this nearly unstoppable momentum.
Real Madrid are headed for the continental treble
The Madridistas have already won the Supercopa de Espana earlier this year when they trounced Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the King Fahd Stadium. With La Liga almost in the bag, they look likely to end the season with two trophies to add to the cabinet.
However, Real Madrid are now in the semi-finals of the Champions League and are set to face Manchester City later this month. If the Galacticos can see off City and win the final, they will have yet another piece of silverware to add to their list.
With brilliant appearances from Benzema and Rodrygo, the Madridistas have a strong chance of winning the league and UCL doubles this season.