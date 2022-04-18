"A real clutch player" - Fans hail 'underrated' Real Madrid star for game-changing display in 3-2 Sevilla comeback

Real Madrid showcased an admirable comeback against Sevilla on Sunday, April 17, scoring three goals in the second half to win the game. This win consolidated their pole position in the La Liga table.

After Los Blancos' defense stumbled in the first half and conceded two goals, the Madridistas sat up in attack, with Rodrygo earning praise for scoring the first goal.

Fans on Twitter were rightly pleased with the star's recent performances. The Brazilian has been a key figure against Chelsea in midweek and Sevilla at the weekend.

Here is a selection of tweets praising the 21-year-old Brazilian international:

KRONUM JAYZ😎 @KronumJayz Rodrygo is talked about. Underrated. While Vinicius is being praised. A game changer. Very confident. A proper baller Rodrygo is talked about. Underrated. While Vinicius is being praised. A game changer. Very confident. A proper baller❤️

Baamofin Lu'Jesha @O_Nifesq Rodrygo has never disappointed this season, when he comes into the game, it's curtains Rodrygo has never disappointed this season, when he comes into the game, it's curtains

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Rodrygo is the upgraded version of super-sub Asensio Rodrygo is the upgraded version of super-sub Asensio

M. @MikhaeIII Once again proposing the idea that Rodrygo might be better suited as a 9 long term… Once again proposing the idea that Rodrygo might be better suited as a 9 long term…

Marshall 🌙 @TemiLNV Rodrygo is a very very very special talent!!! Rodrygo is a very very very special talent!!!

Matt Wiltse @MattWiltse4 What a second half performance!



Rodrygo Goes MOTM for me. Been fantastic since coming on. What a second half performance! Rodrygo Goes MOTM for me. Been fantastic since coming on.

Chava🎈 @Chavamitchy Rodrygo is a Golden boy

A goal and an assist to inspire a comeback Rodrygo is a Golden boy A goal and an assist to inspire a comeback https://t.co/bnnYBjGWqI

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS How about that Rodrygo Goes?



Does so many things that help the team, and it all came together in that second half.



Real Madrid would not have won without him. Well-deserved MOTM! How about that Rodrygo Goes?Does so many things that help the team, and it all came together in that second half.Real Madrid would not have won without him. Well-deserved MOTM!

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Game-changing performance by Rodrygo, a goal and an assist, and was generally terrific off the ball too. Love to see it. Game-changing performance by Rodrygo, a goal and an assist, and was generally terrific off the ball too. Love to see it.

Rayane Moussallem @RioMoussallem Real Madrid are something else really! What do they feed them at HT? Benzema at it again and what a game from Rodrygo! Match changer. Real Madrid are something else really! What do they feed them at HT?😅 Benzema at it again and what a game from Rodrygo! Match changer.

Agam🐰 @agambi7 Rodrygo never scored a goal for Real Madrid that wasn’t an equalizer/a winner/a goal to get closer to equalizing. A real clutch player Rodrygo never scored a goal for Real Madrid that wasn’t an equalizer/a winner/a goal to get closer to equalizing. A real clutch player https://t.co/SFQfsqX50P

Sevilla opened the scoring with an unexpected freekick by Ivan Ratikic in the 21st minute. Less than five minutes later, they added another goal as Real Madrid's defense floundered and Erik Lamela capitalized.

The visitors were a new side after the start of the second half, with Rodrygo coming on for Eduardo Camavinga. The winger immediately put Madrid en-route to their comeback, smashing the ball into goal from close range in the 50th minute.

Nacho came in for Lucas Vasquez in the 81st minute and like Rodrygo, he added a flourish to Madrid's side, scoring with his first touch on the pitch. Karim Benzema was on hand to score the third goal in injury time, taking his time to set himself up properly before putting it past the goalkeeper to win the game.

Real Madrid are now 15 points ahead of Barcelona at the top of the table. Los Blancos could win La Liga before the season ends if they maintain this nearly unstoppable momentum.

Real Madrid are headed for the continental treble

The Madridistas have already won the Supercopa de Espana earlier this year when they trounced Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at the King Fahd Stadium. With La Liga almost in the bag, they look likely to end the season with two trophies to add to the cabinet.

However, Real Madrid are now in the semi-finals of the Champions League and are set to face Manchester City later this month. If the Galacticos can see off City and win the final, they will have yet another piece of silverware to add to their list.

With brilliant appearances from Benzema and Rodrygo, the Madridistas have a strong chance of winning the league and UCL doubles this season.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit