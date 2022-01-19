"A real priority" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool contract

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are yet to reach the final stage of their contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023, so he will enter the final year of his contract in July 2022.

There have been reports that Liverpool are unwilling to match Salah’s wage demands. The exact details of his demands are unclear, but it is believed to be somewhere around £300,000-a-week.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



"I wouldn’t say there is a problem, to be honest - these are conversations. There are a lot of things to consider", he added. Klopp on Mo Salah contract: "Signing a big contract, it is not like buying a smartphone where you just sign one thing and it is done"."I wouldn’t say there is a problem, to be honest - these are conversations. There are a lot of things to consider", he added. #Salah Klopp on Mo Salah contract: "Signing a big contract, it is not like buying a smartphone where you just sign one thing and it is done". 🔴 #LFC"I wouldn’t say there is a problem, to be honest - these are conversations. There are a lot of things to consider", he added. #Salah https://t.co/tUJI8KVBCr

Romano revealed that extending Salah’s contract is Liverpool’s priority but they are yet to really progress in that regard.

"They are still negotiating. But from what I've heard in the last few hours, it is not close. We are not at the final stages, or close to an announcement. For Liverpool, it is a real priority, they want to resolve it as soon as possible," Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool despite contract impasse

Mohamed Salah said in an interview around a week ago that he wants to stay at Liverpool, but it is up to the club to extend his deal.

"I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands. They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff."

Salah is currently on £200,000-a-week with incentives. Despite his impressive performances for the club, there are many more players in the Premier League who are earning more than the Egyptian.

Salah will turn 30 this summer, and there has been talk that a lucrative long-term contract might come at the wrong time.

Samuel @SamueILFC OTD 2 years ago, Mohamed Salah scoring past United for the first time in this iconic commentary, and ‘We’re gonna win the league’ chant started to seal a unforgettable night. OTD 2 years ago, Mohamed Salah scoring past United for the first time in this iconic commentary, and ‘We’re gonna win the league’ chant started to seal a unforgettable night. 😍 https://t.co/m93PYpfurs

The Egyptian is entering the final stretch of his career and is still at the peak of his prowess if his performances are anything to go by.

Having mustered 16 goals and nine assists in just 20 Premier League games, Salah has proven again this season that he is the best attacking player in the league.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will break their wage structure to extend Mohamed Salah’s contract. He is currently the second-highest earner at Anfield behind Virgil van Dijk.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar