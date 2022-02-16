"A real star" - Kevin Campbell says Liverpool will be desperate to keep 'glue of the dressing room' at the club

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has called James Milner the “glue in the dressing room” and believes it is “vital” for Liverpool to keep him around.

Milner’s current contract with the Reds runs out next summer, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are not reportedly prepared to cut ties with him. Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Klopp wants Milner to continue at Anfield, as he has him in his plans for next season.

The Merseysiders are willing to offer him a one-year contract for now, but the Englishman is yet to respond to the proposition, at least officially.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season.Talks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. Liverpool offered James Milner a one-year contract extension. Talks are now underway, as Jurgen Klöpp wants Milner to be part of the team also next season. 🔴📑 #LFCTalks will continue in the coming days/weeks - it’s up to Milner now. https://t.co/bUXac9UpAz

Serving the club diligently since 2015, the 36-year-old has become a part of Liverpool’s folklore. He has been instrumental in every piece of silverware the Reds have won over the last seven years, always contributing to the best of his abilities.

Campbell believes Milner is instrumental to the well-being of the dressing room and has urged Klopp’s side to hold on to the versatile veteran. Discussing the ex-Manchester City man’s current situation at Liverpool, the football pundit told Football Insider:

“It’s vital to keep him around. He’s been a real star for Liverpool. You can play him anywhere on the pitch and he’d do a job for you. Having someone with that experience, that fitness, someone who knows the culture, can help and nurture the youngsters and new boys – it’s huge.

“He’s the glue in that dressing room, and he’s one of the club’s confidants in that squad. When you come across guys like that you’re always desperate to keep them around. I’m not surprised at all to hear that he’s getting that new contract.”

The experienced central midfielder has featured in 24 games for Klopp’s men this season, registering three assists across competitions.

Liverpool would be wise to extend Milner’s contract

The 36-year-old midfielder may not be the most aesthetic player at Anfield, but his importance to the team cannot be stressed enough. Since his transfer from Manchester City, the Englishman has done nothing but put the Reds' needs ahead of himself. Milner has played in every position Jurgen Klopp has asked him to, giving his 100% in each role.

Given the quality the 19-time English champions have in their ranks, letting the three-time Premier League winner leave isn’t out of the realm of possibility. However, if the Reds want to promote selflessness, dedication, and exemplary loyalty towards the club, they must find a way to keep Milner around.

SPORTbible @sportbible Fact of the day: James Milner ONLY speaks to his kids in Spanish.



🗣️ "If I set my mind to something, I do it, I’m stubborn. Since my two children were born I’ve just spoken to them in Spanish. My missus speaks to them in English." Fact of the day: James Milner ONLY speaks to his kids in Spanish. 🗣️ "If I set my mind to something, I do it, I’m stubborn. Since my two children were born I’ve just spoken to them in Spanish. My missus speaks to them in English." https://t.co/MMNdVrQadE

Over the course of his Liverpool career, the 2018-19 Champions League winner has featured in 274 matches across competitions, registering 26 goals and 44 assists. He has won a Premier League, a Champions League, a UEFA Supercup, and one Club World Cup with the Merseyside club.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava